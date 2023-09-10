Past and present Island residents, along with attendees outside the city, gathered on Saturday to celebrate history during the 30th annual Wooden Bridge Festival.
Island Community Development Association President Tim Sheppard said the event went very well.
“We have a lot of cars for the car show and the vendors are doing pretty well,” he said. “There are people who come and go and it’s been a steady flow.”
Sheppard said the event is a good way for the community to fellowship with their neighbors.
“It’s a tradition and we’ve been doing it for so many years,” he said.
Anita Austill, curator of the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center in Calhoun, said it is important for the city to remember its history year after year.
“If we don’t celebrate it, then the young people won’t know what it was,” she said. “We have to keep the history alive for the young people.”
The bridge was built in 1872 and was located off West Main and First streets over the Owensboro-Nashville Railroad before being dismantled and relocated to the Island Wooden Bridge Park at First Street and Kirtley Avenue.
“We’re a small county, so our history is going to be small, but we have a big abundance of history in our county that needs to be told,” Austill said. “We have to keep our history alive because we’re so small.”
Austill said knowing about the history of the county can play a role in one’s love for the area.
More from this section
“If you don’t enjoy your county and its history, you might not enjoy living here,” she said. “We need to love our county and boast about our history so people are proud to live here.”
As for the festival, Austill said she enjoyed it.
“There have been a steady stream of people,” she said. “The weather has been great, too.”
Owensboro resident Larry Gaddis was showing his yellow 1967 Chevrolet Camaro at the festival’s car show.
“It has a 350 engine, new transmission and rebuilt motor,” he said.
Gaddis, who is originally from Beech Grove, has participated in the Wooden Bridge Festival car show in the past.
“This is my fourth or fifth time showing here,” he said. “It’s more relaxing here with friendly people and good food.”
Gaddis has been showing cars for approximately 25 years, he said.
“I was a farm boy and tinkered around with a lot of vehicles,” he said. “I appreciate the old cars.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.