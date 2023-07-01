Happy birthday to me.
July 1 is not my actual birthday, but it is the anniversary of the day my new life began.
One year ago today, I woke up to the first day of retirement.
Life in the Promised Land has turned out to be even better than I had hoped, and trust me, that’s saying something.
Retirement, to me, was akin to flying to the moon: It was something other people did, but it was never going to happen to me.
Somewhere along about Work Year 45, however, having listened to, watched and waved farewell to several of my co-workers, the realization began to seep in that yes, I too could someday retire.
A few discreet questions here, a little research there, an internet hunt here — and voila: The date of July 1, 2022, was revealed as my own personal finish line.
Never in the history of time have two years simultaneously crawled by so slowly and zoomed by so quickly as did those final two years of my working career.
I dedicated a significant percentage of that time to contemplating my legacy and doing all I could to ensure that the next person to fill my role would be not only successful, but wildly so. I was determined to do everything in my power to make sure the “next me” would be the best — and I am happy to report this goal has also been achieved.
Slowly but surely — although mostly slowly — I hauled away all the personal stuff that had accumulated in my office: My little Christmas tree, Gumby and Pokey, my AP Stylebook, photographs, three pairs of socks — because you never know when your feet might get wet on a rainy lunch hour, and who wants to sit at work all afternoon with cold, wet feet?
I set a “countdown clock” on my phone, checking it on a daily basis to see the numbers slowly transition from three digits to two … and finally one … until it finally said “0.”
My colleagues hosted a retirement reception, at which I did my best to not be the center of anyone’s attention, but it was a lovely opportunity to see a few people for what might be the last time, unless we run into each other at the grocery store.
Turns out my co-workers knew me pretty well after all. As a parting gift, they gave me a suitcase, which I have already used (twice!).
Some people say there is a long season of transition between working and retirement, but for me, the adjustment was complete by the time I zipped out of the parking lot.
My first day of retirement fell on a Friday, and I had deliberately made plans to do something I previously could never have done on a weekday: I snagged a buddy for a road trip, browsed junk shops and ate pie for dessert at lunch.
Since then, life has only gotten better and better.
I occasionally see a few of my former work friends, who now are just friends, plus a bunch of my other friends whom I had never previously had enough time to really relax with and enjoy.
I’ve gone on a couple of trips (thank you again for that terrific suitcase!) and have a couple more on the horizon.
I eat when I’m hungry and pay no attention to the confines of “lunch hour.” Sometimes I stay up late, without regard to what time I might have to get up in the morning. But if I am sleepy, I go to bed early. Whatever I want to do! Likewise, I get up when I wake up — maybe. Or I roll over and go back to sleep.
Every day is a new adventure.
I say “yes” to invitations and opportunities that sound interesting or that I want to explore.
And if there’s something I don’t want to do? Guess what: I don’t do it.
And once a year — starting today — I will go to a bakery and buy a single cupcake, the kind piled high with icing and with pretty sprinkles all over it. I will take it home and eat it without the slightest tinge of guilt, and I will hum to myself as I do so:
Happy Birthday to Me.
