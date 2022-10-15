I’m always a little surprised to learn that Halloween is a favorite holiday of so many people, or at least a close second behind Christmas, which is pretty much everyone’s champion.

I like Halloween too, but this time of year, I mainly celebrate the season of autumn, with all of its brightly-colored leaves and pumpkins and cornstalks and flannel and hot cocoa. I decorate my house with wreaths of orange and amber, and arrange mums and pumpkins in the flower patch in my front yard that would otherwise be completely faded and forlorn.

