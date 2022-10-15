I’m always a little surprised to learn that Halloween is a favorite holiday of so many people, or at least a close second behind Christmas, which is pretty much everyone’s champion.
I like Halloween too, but this time of year, I mainly celebrate the season of autumn, with all of its brightly-colored leaves and pumpkins and cornstalks and flannel and hot cocoa. I decorate my house with wreaths of orange and amber, and arrange mums and pumpkins in the flower patch in my front yard that would otherwise be completely faded and forlorn.
Not to say that Halloween, the holiday, doesn’t have its place. I have a few ghost-themed decorations but they are all friendly, smiling ghosts; cute, not scary. There is a ghost-shaped soap dispenser in my bathroom with a pump on top of his head, and the soap smells kind of like s’mores, and I also have a couple of little ceramic ghosts that I scatter around my living room. Then there is my adorable candy dish that is shaped like a ghost in that his “sheet skirt” flares out and you fill it up with candy —
in this case, Reese’s Pieces, which are seasonally colored with their yellows, oranges and browns. They are pretty and look autumny. It is the only time of year I buy or eat these things.
Speaking of candy, I bought mine early this year, having learned from bitter experience that the good stuff sells out early, and who wants to be the neighbor giving out some cheap junk like Dum-Dums, candy corn or those awful peanut butter things wrapped in orange and black paper. Shudder. Talk about scary.
If I were a zillionaire, I would give out full-size candy bars just for the fun of it, but as I am but a lowly hundredaire, at best, I make do with the fun-size offerings. But at least I know what kids like, and I am smart enough to buy candy that kids like but I don’t, ensuring that I don’t eat it all before Oct. 31 gets here.
In this case, I have purchased three large bags of Skittles Shriekers. I don’t like Skittles of any kind, shriek or otherwise, but for Halloween, these are perfect. According to the package, flavors include shocking lime, ghoulish green apple, rattled raspberry, citrus scream and spine-tingling tangerine — all in natural and artificial flavors. I am not sure what a “natural” scream would taste like, so I assume that one is artificial.
Anyway, I will make sure that the driveway and sidewalk leading up to my house are brightly lighted and as welcoming as possible, although I hope not in a Hansel-and-Gretel-going-to-the-witch’s-gingerbread-house kind of way.
My dog Roof loves children — again, not in the way the gingerbread house witch loved children — but I understand some kids are nervous around large dogs, so Roof will be secured behind a closed door, but I’ll leave the window shade up so he can look outside and see the festivities as they unfold.
Me, I’ll sit on the rocking chair on my front porch with my big bowl of candy, and I will pass it out in generous handfuls while making admiring remarks about children’s costumes and saying encouraging things to the weary parents who trail along behind. And if any parents appear to be interested, I’ll offer them some candy too. They need the energy more than the kids, to be honest.
So although Halloween is not my favorite holiday, I have learned to embrace it in a spooky but not scary way. I do my best to make my home as bright and cheerful as possible, and make this a fun holiday for kids.
I guess you could say this is my way of celebrating the Christmas spirit in October.
“Spirit” — get it? I crack myself up sometimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.