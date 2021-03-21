March is Women’s History Month and as part of the celebration, seven women and one young man gathered last week at Elmwood Cemetery with a handful of flags, maps of the burial ground and images of the gravestones of prominent women in Daviess County’s history.
After they found each gravestone and placed a flag representing the local branch of the American Association of University Women, AAUW member Judy Adams told the story of the women buried below. There was Mildred Summers Lucas, who in 1882 took over her husband William’s term as jailer following his death. She was then elected to the position officially in 1884, but the judge-executive refused to certify her win. After 16 months in the courts, it was ruled she could not legally serve in the position because she could not vote.
Adams also told the story of Mary Hale Dean, who was known as the matriarch of the Daviess County Public Library. In 1908, the Owensboro Women’s Club assisted in a campaign to raise funds to purchase a lot on Ninth and Frederica streets, now the location of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts, on which the Owensboro Carnegie Library was built with the help of philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. The land was deeded to the Library Board and was ready for occupancy in 1911, however, the city refused to appropriate funds for its operation. The Owensboro Women’s Club opened the library in April 1912 and ran it with volunteers for two years until city officials changed their minds.
“Owensboro AAUW has researched a variety of women from Daviess County who were progressive women,” Adams said. “Some of those were women who were involved in the Owensboro Equal Rights Association in 1895 up through 1920. Others were women who did important things.”
Notably, she also spoke of Black women who are not buried in Elmwood, such as Judith Jackson, who was born into slavery in 1831. She and her husband, Charles, were the slaves of Christopher Jackson, of Masonville. Her husband enlisted in the 6th U.S. Colored Cavalry in 1861, which granted the two of them freedom, but he died not long after. She eventually found a cache of $500 her husband had squirreled away, and with that money, she was able to buy land and send her children to school.
Jackson is buried at the Pleasant Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Pleasant Ridge and Adams said there are plans to honor her, along with several African-American teachers there, at 4 p.m. Monday.
Black women who are buried in Elmwood and who also received a flag, among others, are Emma Edwards, and Hattie Louise Neblett, who are both Owensboro legends, Adams said.
Edwards was determined to make sure Black children receive an education. She taught at Paul Dunbar School when it opened in 1923, and she also served as principal from 1938-1962. Neblett was an elementary and economics teacher who recognized the need for providing a safe haven and quality programming for Black youths. The H.L Neblett Community Center began in the basement of her home and continues to thrive and provide recreation and academic programs.
Women’s History Month has been celebrated annually since 1995, though it has origins from 1981. Since then, proclamations celebrating women, and their contributions to national history, have taken place each March across the country and world, according to womenshistorymonth.gov.
The Presidential Proclamations relating to Women’s History Month states that “American women of every race, creed and ethnic background helped found and build our Nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways ... As leaders in public affairs, American women not only worked to secure their own rights of suffrage and equal opportunity but also were principal advocates in the abolitionist, temperance, mental health reform, industrial labor and social reform movements, as well as the modern civil rights movement.”
The Owensboro chapter of the AAUW had big plans last year to celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, but those plans were halted by the pandemic. In August, the group hopes to have a parade for the community to celebrate Votes for Women, and is choosing to honor local women in other ways that will involve the city of Owensboro and the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.
Adams said all of these women, and hundreds of others, “broke the mold in their day,” and it’s important to honor them every day, but especially this month designated for reflection.
“Whether they were born in the 19th or 20th century, they deserve people understanding and hearing their stories,” she said.
Julie Jones, an AAUW member who participated in placing the flags at Elmwood, brought her son along for the event as part of his home school lesson on Kentucky history. She said learning of notable women in Daviess County’s history is especially important for young women, but also young men.
“We need to encourage the next generation of women, and men, they need to be taught and encouraged that there are all kinds of things they can do,” Jones said. “We are no longer limited by our gender.”
