Despite constant weather changes throughout the Independence Day weekend, locals and visitors in Owensboro enjoyed their time off Sunday before Tuesday’s official July 4 holiday.
For Derrin Jones, who manages the TNT Fireworks tent in the Meijer parking lot off Heartland Crossing Boulevard, this was his first year selling one of the big draws of July 4.
“It kind of seemed like an exciting job,” he said. “I always buy fireworks and I wanted to see what it was like to sell them. … I love the colors, the Big Bangs — the (TNT Mood Rings) are my favorite ones.”
Jones, who traveled in from Bowling Green, said business picked up on Saturday since setting up shop “at the beginning of last week.”
“Yesterday has been our best day,” he said.
While Jones plans to help sell the rest of the supply in the next few days, it’s likely he will be taking on another role Tuesday.
“On July 4, I’m usually at home on the grill,” he said. “Some of my sisters and brothers (come over). It’s not a really big get-together, but it’s something (that we do). … I love to grill.
“(I just) want to make sure everyone comes and has a good time.”
And Jones’ menu goes beyond the traditional fare of burgers and hot dogs by adding pulled pork and ribs to the mix.
“I’ve got a full truck in Bowling Green,” he said. “(I have a business) called Dat Guy’s BBQ.”
The holiday weekend is also considered a prime time for local performers such as Joshua Orion, who was gearing up for a set just before noon at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville.
“The last few years, it’s always been pretty busy right around this time. This is kind of the ‘on-season,’ I guess you can say,” he said. “... Sometimes around July, I’ll get like five days a week of getting booked, and usually the other days are days that I’m practicing with other people, too.”
Even though the number of gigs add up and keep him preoccupied, Orion said the audiences and the energy surrounding July 4 and the summer season helps create a better vibe overall.
“I do feel like people tend to be more animated about the music in the hot months especially,” he said. “July 4 is always kind of the time where crowds are most animated and, in return, I kind of feed off of crowds as all musicians do.
“... I’m having more fun, so I’d like to think that I’m playing better when there’s a crowd that’s enthusiastic about watching you play.”
As of Sunday, Orion doesn’t have any gigs scheduled for Tuesday but hinted he will be on the ready if something pops up.
“... I look forward to watching some fireworks and sitting at home for a day,” he said, “(but) that’s subject to change. We’ve still got two days …, so I might get called.”
But if he’s not set to perform, Orion hopes to relish in being “a big food guy.”
“I love it when people cook-out and invite me,” he laughed. “... For Fourth of July, (I like) brats; but if somebody’s making ribs, I’m all about that. That’s my thing — I can eat ribs every day.”
For others, like Alison Russell of Newton, Illinois, she was in town for her bachelorette weekend with her mother and bridesmaids to celebrate her upcoming wedding planned for September.
“A lot of us … are going back to work in August and going back to school …,” she said. “It’s just a free weekend for everyone. … We’ve come (to Owensboro) another time for family vacation … and I just really liked it so they brought me back here.”
Garland and Markeita Lynch, who came in from New Whiteland, Indiana, were in town to spend time with friends and family.
“We don’t usually come here for July 4,” Markeita Lynch said, who is originally from Owensboro. “It’s just the timing (worked out). … We haven’t been here since the pandemic, so we thought it’s a good time to come.”
Garland and Markeita Lynch will also celebrate 55 years together later this month, and said the town is part of their history.
“We got married here in Owensboro …,” Garland Lynch said, who was born in the city.
“I graduated from (Owensboro High School),” Markeita Lynch said, “and I met this guy at the swimming pool, which is not there anymore. (It was near) the ice rink (by) the (Owensboro) Sportscenter ….”
People also find the federal holiday to be a time to recognize their patriotism and those who have served or currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.
“My dad’s dad was in the military I think right after World War II. He was a big military guy; and right up until the end of his life, he ran multiple miles a day …,” Orion said Sunday. “(The day) does make me think of (him) and my mom’s dad (who) was in Vietnam. The guitar I’m actually playing tonight was actually his guitar, and that’s the guitar I’ve been playing recently.”
“I’ve got two cousins in the Air Force, I’ve got a niece on her way to the Army,” Jones said. “... I’ve got a lot of military in my family. … We all like to celebrate together ….”
