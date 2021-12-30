Within eyesight of her property, Korey Brown can see eight homes that were completely destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado that went through Ohio County.
While the Browns didn’t experience the same level of devastation, they did lose two greenhouses, and their farm produce stand, on State Route 69 in Hartford, sustained damage.
Almost immediately following the storms, the produce stand became a sort of ground zero for the area’s cleanup efforts.
“I want everyone to know that this isn’t us,” said Brown of the relief efforts. “This isn’t the work of the Browns, it’s the work of the entire community.”
She said their property became a good meeting ground and location for donation drop-off and storage because it’s near many of the damaged homes, they have ample parking and the means to keep items refrigerated. Following the storm, area churches, school groups and other community members began bringing food items for those who are assisting in the post-storm cleanup.
The Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry also brought a grill and began to help cook meals for the volunteers. The group is a charitable organization made up of responsible hunters and conservationists who encourage hunters to harvest and donate their deer meat each season. It is a statewide hunger relief program “dedicated to providing a health source of protein and to needy Kentuckians,” according to its website, kyhuntersforthe hungry.info.
“Our mission is to alleviate hunger and malnutrition in Kentucky by paying for the processing and distributing donated venison to those in need,” as well as provide an opportunity for hunters to help communities, and to promote environmental stewardship through the management of wildlife, the website said.
Brown said groups of volunteers show up each morning, sign in and receive breakfast. They are then given a location or an address where they are most needed, and that way those who are providing the meals know how many to prepare for lunch, and where to deliver those meals.
The storm damage has been devastating for the community, Brown said, but the level of volunteerism and kindness neighbors have shown one another is unmatched.
“It’s a unity unlike any I’ve ever seen before,” she said. “Everyone is just coming together to help, and it’s not just one person, it’s the entire community.”
There have even been groups of individuals from out of state who have come to donate time or items needed in the cleanup efforts. Last week a truck from New York showed up with shovels and other implements and materials to be used in the efforts.
The Amish and Mennonite communities from in and out of state have also been continuously showing up to help families rebuild. The Browns will be using their assistance to help rebuild their greenhouses.
“Everybody is just coming to help, to help everyone else,” Brown said. “It’s not about any of our differences or any lines that separate us. We are all shedding that for the benefit of one another, and it’s renewed our faith in humanity.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.