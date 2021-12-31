The Center works to offer a safe, caring and neutral environment for families and children facing difficult circumstances, according to executive director Erica Wade.
Although many families entering The Center may be doing so because it’s court-ordered, Wade said they are able to leave with a plethora of resources that will help enhance the chance of reuniting families that have been estranged.
“It’s one of multiple services that we do offer,” Wade said. “We try to be a one-stop shop resource center for families, so families come to us, not only for their supervised visitation needs, but also for parenting classes, parent coaching, parent and child interaction therapy.”
The Center also offers parenting assessments, mental health evaluations and anger assessments, in addition to supervised visitations.
The purpose, Wade said, is to offer a safe place for children to interact with parents, while information gathered by supervisors is able to be submitted to the court through family attorneys or social workers explaining how visits are going, how many were attended and whether parents have progressed in their relationships.
“That’s really the service we provide to the courts and to the social workers, is providing an extra set of eyes and ears and really getting to know these families, and how they’re doing with their kids,” she said.
Wade said visits take place in a room that offers cheer and comfort for children and toys. The room has a two-way mirror where a supervisor is able to watch the interaction and take notes based on a Department of Community Based Services checklist.
“They’re not visibly in the room with them — they can let them have their space, but they can see everything clearly,” she said.
The visitations are also a useful tool, Wade said, for families who have a protective order in place.
“Whether it involves allegations of abuse or neglect, or whether there’s been an estrangement between parents and there’s some kind of domestic violence order or an emergency protective order in place, we have a system in place where we can accommodate those visits without those parents having to cross paths, because a lot of times, there will be some kind of no contact order,” she said.
Anyone interested in supervised visits or any other resources or services provided by The Center can visit its website, TheCenterODC.org.
“It’s really unique in that we do provide that cheerful, neutral environment for the kiddos,” Wade said. “It’s a scary time. Any time there’s been an estrangement between a parent and child, or a removal from the home, it’s very important that we provide an area that feels safe and welcoming for the families to have their visits.”
