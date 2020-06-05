The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out another entertainment season in the area.
The Central City Tourism Commission said Thursday that it has decided to postpone all planned concerts and events until next year.
Freddie Mayes, the agency’s executive director, said, “With so many unknowns as we look to the summer months, we felt the best decision was to postpone our events until next year. We have a fabulous lineup of concerts and events planned for Lu-Ray Amphitheater and Downtown Central City. We look forward to the day when we can safely gather again.”
Heath Eric, who promotes the concerts in Central City, said this year’s lineup hadn’t been announced before the decision was made to pull the plug.
He said, “I can tell you we had planned three Friday night concerts in June, July and August; the Rods & Ribs Festival in July; Cruise In Week with concerts in downtown Central City in September; Gospelfest in downtown Central City in September; and a big season finale concert in September.”
Those have all been moved to 2021.
In August 2017, Central City opened the $1.5-million Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheatre, which seats 5,000, on the site of the former Lu-Ray Hotel with a performance by Sundance Head.
It quickly became a major venue in the area.
Last year’s lineup featured performances by such artists as John Prine and Vanilla Ice.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
