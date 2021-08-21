Surging cases of coronavirus and a rising number of hospitalizations in the region have caused the Central City Tourism Commission to cancel all remaining events and concerts for the year.
That includes the car show, cruise-in and concerts scheduled for Sept. 3 and 4 in downtown Central City and the ‘90s Night Concert with C+C Music Factory, Tag Team and DJ Shay, scheduled for Sept. 17 at Lu-Ray Amphitheater.
Dr. Freddie Mayes, executive director of Central City Tourism, said the car show and cruise-in will return in 2022.
Refunds will be automatically issued to ticket holders for the Sept. 17 event, he said.
“The health and safety of our patrons and our community are our top priorities,” Mayes said. “While we certainly hoped for the current pandemic outlook to be more positive, we look forward to celebrating a healthier Central City and Muhlenberg County next season.”
Sean Mooningham, concert manager for the agency, said the decision to cancel was not an easy one.
“We have had some tremendous events and performers all summer long,” he said, “and that trend was definitely going to continue through cruise-in and the ‘90s Dance Party.”
But, Mooningham said, “It’s tough to maintain that sense of celebration when we know so many are fighting for their very lives in this pandemic. At this time, we want our patrons to take care of themselves and their families and get ready for a safe and healthy and exciting 2022 season.”
The dance party had been planned as “the grand finale of the season,” he said in May when the concert was announced.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of live music to Lu-Ray than a ‘90s Dance Party,” Mooningham said then.
The amphitheater has been a concert draw since it opened in August 2017, on the site of the former Lu-Ray Hotel.
