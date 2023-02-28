In honor of the 150th anniversary as an incorporated town, Central City announced Monday several items residents can expect to see this year.
“One hundred and fifty-one years for this city is one blessing,” said Mayor Tony Armour. “We’ll all be gone when they celebrate the next 150 years. There’s going to be a lot going on this year.”
Central City was incorporated in 1873 and the celebratory logo unveiled on Monday shows the town’s history.
On the logo, there is a guitar neck and headstock; a coal mine; a basketball; a ship; train tracks and the colors gold and black to represent the high school.
The logo will be on banners placed on light posts and on several vehicles in the town. Commercial Printing handled the design and printing of the logo.
Elisha Wiggins, chairperson of the the town’s 150th Anniversary Committee, said Central City will partner with Bard Distillery in Graham to release a special limited edition bourbon bottle.
“We will only have 1,000 bottles that will be hand signed and numbered,” she said. “We hope to have those available in May.”
The town is also partnering with the United States Postal Service, which has approved a special postage cancellation stamp that will be used Aug. 11.
Also on Aug. 11, the town will host the opening of a time capsule buried 50 years ago on the lawn of First Southern National Bank during the Centennial celebration.
“To celebrate this event, we’ve invited Gov. Andy Beshear and other special guests to enjoy reviewing this piece of history,” Wiggins said.
Another time capsule will be buried on the front lawn of the town’s city hall building to be opened in 2073.
“Whether you were born here or raised here or new to the community, we can’t wait to show off our city to the world,” Wiggins said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
