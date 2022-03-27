Central City has created an arts and music festival that will debut this summer, and the Lu-Ray Arts Council organizing the event is seeking applications from regional artisans and vendors.
The Lu-Ray Arts Festival with a side of Music will take place June 10-11 at the city’s Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater, 203 Lawton Way.
It’s the hope of the newly-formed Lu-Ray Arts Council to celebrate visual arts and to showcase artists and their passion for the work they do, said council member April Yingling-Jernigan.
“We also want to create a family event that people look forward to every year with good food, good music and great art,” she said. “We think it’s so important for the public to see an emphasis on the arts.”
Vendor applications are being accepted until April 4. Acceptance letters will be sent by April 18. The event is juried, so that artisan offerings will be varied, Yingling-Jernigan said.
“We jury this event, so there are not 10 jewelry makers or painters; there is a wide variety of different types of artists,” she said.
Artists displaying refurbished items, paintings, drawings, photography, woodwork, pottery, glass, sculpture and handmade items will all be considered for acceptance into the festival. Vendors in each category will be limited. There will not be any direct sales or independent consultants permitted into the festival.
The arts council also encourages accepted vendors to be creative with their space. Vendors are also required to stay for the duration of the event, which will run from 5-9 p.m. June 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11.
Musicians already slated to perform include Faith & Taylor, Joe Hudson, CJ Sparks, Gayla Luckett and Alonzo Pennington.
The festival council is largely planning the event, but Yingling-Jernigan said the Central City Tourism Commission has been assisting with legalities and promotion of the festival.
Freddie Mayes, Central City Tourism Commission executive director, said that for this event, the commission is taking a different approach. The commission is helping to fund and promote the festival, but the arts council will be largely in charge of its organization.
“We are so excited to see this event get started and hope it continues to have success,” Mayes said, adding that the city is presenting events every month this year, beginning in May with the Great American Kites Festival.
For more information about the festival or to fill out an application to become a vendor at the event, visit www.lurayarts festival.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
