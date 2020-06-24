A Central City man was indicted on charges of murder and driving under the influence in connection with a July 2019 fatal collision that killed two women in Muhlenberg County.
The June indictments came after an almost year-long investigation by the Kentucky State Police. The grand jury indicted Thomas Edward Simpson, 49, of Central City, with two counts of murder and one count of driving under the influence in the deaths of Linda Embry, 79, and Karen Leach, 53, who were both from Greenville.
Reports say Simpson was driving south on U.S. 431 near South Carrollton the morning of July 1, when his vehicle crossed the center lane and struck Leach’s car head-on. Leach was pronounced dead at the scene and Embry died later at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, KSP reports say.
Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for KSP in Madisonville, said the accident was reconstructed by Sgt. Nick Rice. The investigation included examination of the scene of the collision, reviewing the data from the vehicles’ ”black boxes” and running a toxicology test on Simpson.
“It has been under investigation this entire time,” Austin said Tuesday.
The DUI charge is aggravated, because Simpson was allegedly intoxicated when the collision occurred, which resulted in the deaths of Embry and Leach.
Simpson is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
