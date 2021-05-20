The Central City Tourism Commission, Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission, Greenville Tourism Commission and The Eric Group are teaming up to bring C & C Music Factory and Tag Team to Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater for a “’90s Dance Party” on Sept. 17.
DJ Shay of Owensboro will open the show.
A password-only presale begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Fans can get the password by signing up for the email newsletter at LuRayAmp.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday.
They are available as VIP reserved tables for four people or as two-person pods.
Prices range from $19.50 to $69.50 per person.
Capacity is limited.
Sean Mooningham, concert manager for Central City Tourism, said, “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of live music to Lu-Ray than a ’90s Dance Party. This will be the grand finale of the season.”
Heath Eric, the promoter, said, “It would be difficult, perhaps impossible, to imagine a list of ‘90s hits without C & C Music Factory and Tag Team at or near the top.”
He said, “Smash hits like ‘Gonna Make You Sweat,’ ‘Whoomp! There It Is’ and ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm,’ are staples of the dance and pop music genres. They have become part of the hip-hop and dance musical fabric and are still relevant today.”
Dr. Freddie Mayes, executive director of Central City Tourism, said, “It’s inspiring to have several entities working together to make something big happen at Lu-Ray.”
