The Central City Convention Center, usually home to community gatherings and sporting events, has been transformed into a resource center for those impacted by the tornado that tore through western Kentucky on Dec. 10.
Tammy Piper, convention center director, said volunteers in Muhlenberg County are just trying to provide for those in need following the deadly tornado that destroyed homes and businesses and killed 11 people from Bremen — a small community not far from Central City. As of Thursday, a total of 75 people had been confirmed dead throughout the state from the tornado outbreak.
“We have done outreach from Bremen to Dawson Springs to Earlington, and today we are preparing boxes to send out to school children that have depended on the school lunches,” Piper said Thursday.
The stadium-style seating of the convention center is now lined with shoes of all sizes and styles, while coats line the upper walkway. One room is now filled from floor to ceiling with diapers, while another contains food items.
At this point, Piper said that enough clothing donations have been received, but the convention center is still accepting cash donations and volunteers to help distribute the items.
Mayor Tony Armour said the number of local citizens of all ages who have come out to volunteer has truly been incredible.
“We have young people coming every day to volunteer,” he said. “They have loaded trailers, unloaded trailers, they load boxes; we have church groups here that have loaded boxes. We have shoppers and droppers so if you call and let us know what you need, they will shop for you and load it up and we will take it and drop it wherever it needs to be.”
Armour said Central City did not sustain any significant damage during the tornado.
“We had one business and a couple residents and a church that had some damage, but you know, no injuries here; so we have helped our people and now we are trying to help out in the county and Bremen,” Armour said. “We were very thankful that we were hit no harder than we were but saddened about what has happened to Bremen and all of our support right now is with Bremen after we have taken care of our people here.”
Kennedy Wheeler, a Muhlenberg County High School senior, said she began volunteering at the convention center on Saturday.
Wheeler said she is involved in the high school’s Beta Club, which notified students about volunteer opportunities soon after the tornado.
“Beta sent out a message to kids in high school; we have had a lot of kids through BETA and National Honor Society,” she said. “We have and we go out and help the community.”
Piper said volunteers and those needing items are welcome to stop by the Central City Convention Center, 320 Golden Tide Ave., Central City, during the operating hours of 4:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Those needing donations can also contact Piper directly on her cellphone at 270-543-7437.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-in quirer.com, 270-228-2837
