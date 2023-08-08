CENTRAL CITY — A small crowd gathered Monday morning in front of First Southern National Bank, 130 W. Broad St., to watch the unearthing of a 50-year-old vault that was buried as part of Central City’s centennial celebration.
The city is now celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary, with various events taking place throughout the year, such as the time vault being removed to open later in the week.
A stone marker, which read “this time vault will be opened Aug. 11, 2023, buried Aug. 11, 1973 during the Central City Centennial,” pinpointed the spot where an excavator began digging, stopping every so often to allow a worker to feel around.
Among those watching with anticipation was Bill Greenwood, who helped secure and bury the vault a half-century ago.
Greenwood, who was the Chamber of Commerce president in 1973, said he remembered mostly letters being written for the vault.
“My brother actually had it at his house when they loaded it and he said they were just trying to fill it up, so they just threw everything from the house in it — canned goods and paper cups,” Greenwood said. “But most of it is letters and pictures; they said there is some money in it.”
A small 150th anniversary committee led by Elisha Wiggins has been coordinating the activities, which kicked off in February with an unveiling of Central City’s sesquicentennial logo.
Wiggins, who chairs the committee, said she didn’t have any specific ideas when she agreed to be part of the sesquicentennial planning.
“It was an honor to be on this board,” she said. “I really didn’t know how exactly we were going to celebrate. One of my favorite things was designing the bourbon bottle and the logo.”
David Higgs, who is also on the committee, said he helped out with historical information and that they’ve been anticipating the uncovering of the vault.
“We’re going to clean it up and see what we need to do to open it,” Higgs said.
Higgs said Central City’s history is steeped in music, with artists such as the Everly Brothers and John Prine, and industry that included coal mines and railroads — the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and the Owensboro and Russellville Railroad.
“The community grew up around the two railroads that were here,” Higgs said. “… The first railroad that came in was the Owensboro and Russellville Railroad. Central City basically got its name from the railroads because we were centrally located between Paducah and Elizabethtown.”
The vault’s contents will be revealed by Gov. Andy Beshear during a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in downtown Central City on Broad Street.
In the meantime, a Central City historical exhibit is being held at Muhlenberg County Public Libraries throughout this week.
On Sept. 1, there will be a fireworks display to go along with the sesquicentennial celebration.
“We’ll probably conclude the year with a new time capsule,” Higgs said. “It will probably be in the fall when we bury it so they can open it in 2073.”
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
