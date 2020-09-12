Michael Davis’ first job in radio was at WMTA in Central City.
Now, he and his wife, Nashville-native Casey Renee Davis, own the station and will take it over on Oct. 1.
Michael Davis, a 1997 graduate of Muhlenberg North High School, plans to promote the station as STAR 107.3.
The sports teams at the school were called the “Stars,” he said.
Davis said the station, which operates on both 1380 AM and 107.3 FM, was started in 1955.
Its call letters stand for Messenger Times Argus.
“It has a generic format now,” Davis said. “We’ll be playing all the hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and some of today’s.”
The station will focus on local news, local programming and local events — “the way radio used to be,” he said.
“Since COVID hit, it’s really brought back an emphasis on local radio,” Davis said. “People are searching for a safe space. Local radio does that. And it’s made it easier for us to get started with the station. We want to be the voice of the community.”
The Davises own Custom Voice Media in Nashville — a company that does voice-overs, voice tracking and radio station imagining.
Each has 15 years in radio, he said.
Jim Fishback, a 34-year radio veteran, who was “Jimmy Ocean” on WSTO-FM some years ago, will be the voice of STAR 107.3, Davis said.
He said the station will have an online presence and an app that will let people listen all over the world.
“We’re in this for the long haul,” Davis said. “We’re not going to come in, build it up and sell it in five years. We’re here to stay.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
