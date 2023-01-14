Farm 1

Hopkins County native Ben Prevette represented Kentucky at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention and made it to the Sweet 16 round.

 Submitted photo

After three years of competing in the Kentucky Farm Bureau Discussion Meet, Ben Prevette, an Agriculture teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, won and went on to the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention.

Prevette said it was surreal winning the discussion meet and realizing he was going to be representing Kentucky on a national level.

