The Owensboro branch of the American Association of University Women will celebrate Women's Equality Day at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 24 on the courthouse lawn on Second Street. The public is invited to observe the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
There will be proclamations, a speaker — Virginia Woodward — and music. Woodward will speak about the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment. She is a political consultant, lecturer and former executive director of the Crime Victims Compensation Board of Claims. In 2020 she became the first Kentuckian to be appointed, and then elected, to the National Association of Crime Victims Compensation Board. Woodward has served as executive director of the Governor's Office of Boards and Commissions. She is the former executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Women.
