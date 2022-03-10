J.T. Stokes, a 10-year-old fifth-grade student at Calhoun Elementary School, was selected as the winner of the countywide essay contest sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Kentucky and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association (KRTA).
According to Galena Fulkerson, the county’s essay coordinator, fifth-grade students across the state are asked annually to write an essay about why their grandparent should be selected as “grandparent of the year.”
According to AARP KY, submissions were to be original handwritten work of the author, between 300-500 words in length, must be about one grandparent or surrogate grandparent, including components of a formal essay such as an introduction, supporting points and conclusion.
Each essay was judged for qualifying characteristics of the nominee as a grandparent or surrogate grandparent (60%), creativity and expression (20%) and grammar, form and neatness (20%).
Fulkerson, who previously taught in Calhoun and was in charge of grant writing and federal programs in the central board office, has been in charge of the contest for the county for the some time, which began for the state as a partnership between AARP KY and KRTA per state requirement.
“I’ve enjoyed it (and) it’s fun,” Fulkerson said. “...It’s just an honor for me to be a retired McLean County teacher and still helping the students and families and moms and dads try to help the children to express themselves.”
J.T. Stokes received a certificate for his winning essay last week from Fulkerson, who congratulated J.T. Stokes with his family in attendance.
“I think it’s awesome,” said David Stokes, J.T.’s father and chief financial officer and treasurer for McLean County Public Schools. “It’s nice having a son who excels at sports and academics and music and church.”
“We’re honored to be able to recognize J.T.,” said Kim Gatton, principal of CES. “It’s an honor to be able to hold the county winner for the last three years that we have participated in it ….”
Gatton said that the school has had winners from the school before including J.T. Stokes’ sister Kaydence won the contest in 2020, which was the last year they participated in the contest prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gatton also highlights J.T. Stokes’ involvement in school activities such as being involved in the school’s academic team and active participant in class, along with describing him as an “outstanding writer” while also being a “good friend” to others.
“His writing is just a small piece of his academic achievement,” Gatton said.
“He’s just a well-rounded young man,” Fulkerson said.
J.T. Stokes said that writing the essay was “pretty easy” considering that he enjoys writing, especially songs.
“(I like) making my own stuff,” J.T. Stokes said.
The essay detailed his grandfather Joe Stokes, calling him a “great guy” and detailing his grandfather’s work ethic regarding his history owning a tax company and that he “works hard for his family and others.”
Additionally, J.T. Stokes shared that his grandfather cared for the family and did his best to attend sporting events that J.T. Stokes and his siblings are involved in, noting a particular experience of when his grandfather gave J.T. Stokes’ parents money for sports equipment.
J.T. Stokes concluded his essay talking about the qualities that his grandfather possesses.
“My Grandad should be the AARP Grandparent of the year because he is great!” J.T. Stokes wrote. “He is kind, fun to be around, funny and smart.”
J.T. Stokes’ essay will now be entered into the district level of the contest where his essay will compete against several other countywide winners. The district winner will be chosen by KRTA District President and an appointed AARP chapter member or state level volunteer, according to AARP KY, where the winner will receive a plaque and a $50 award before moving onto the state contest.
According to AARP KY, the winner of the state level contest will be chosen by a panel of state level KRTA and AARP officials and will receive a plaque, a $100 award and an expense paid trip to the KRTA Convention, while the winning student’s teacher will receive a check for $150 towards school supplies.
For more information regarding the contest, visit aarp.cvent.com/events/aarp-ky-krta-grandparent-essay-contest-school-winner-form-2021-22/event-summary-264de5aed4ae405d8525e356ca12cac5.aspx or contact AARP Kentucky at kyaarp@aarp.org or 866-295-7275.
