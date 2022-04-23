New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services is encouraging everyone to break out their sidewalk chalk this weekend to help spread positive messages to survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness.

The nonprofit is promoting a “Chalk the Walk” event, inviting the community to participate in writing encouraging messages of hope and prevention outside homes, businesses or wherever they can around town, according to Shelby Silsky, victim advocate.

“It’s to inspire people,” she said. “It’s all about positive messaging and the goal behind bringing awareness is to … increase prevention efforts. Sexual assault and harassment is something that’s often overlooked or swept under the rug, and by writing messages of positivity, then we can end sexual violence.”

While New Beginnings works year-round to spread awareness about sexual assault, Silsky said this event is meant to put a positive spin of hope into the mix and make a call to action for the community to stand up and get involved and help in the fight to end sexual violence.

“It’s spreading the message that everyone deserves respect and everyone deserves safety. Safety is a fundamental human right and by raising awareness of violence in our community, we are showing survivors that they are not alone,” she said. “There are organizations to support them and community members who support them, to show that just because you’ve experienced any type of sexual violence or harassment, it doesn’t define you. You are still a thriving, amazing human being and you deserve respect moving forward and together, we will fight to end violence in our community.”

According to Breanna Smith, prevention educator, every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted in America, and every nine minutes, that victim is a child, with younger people being at the highest risk of sexual violence.

Additionally, she said, one out of every six women in the Unites States has been a victim of attempted or completed rape in their lifetime with more than two out of three sexual assault cases go unreported, she said, and only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported.

“Sexual violence is something that people don’t like talking about, but we are here and we are talking about it because people need to know it’s happening,” Silsky said. “We are bringing it out of the dark and letting people know that this does happen in our community and we are all in it together to end sexual violence.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360