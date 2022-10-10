Addy Howard

Whitesville Elementary School fourth-grader Addy Howard was the top participant of the Kids Heart Challenge for the school, raising $1,359. The school was ranked number one in the Daviess County School district and number 18 in the state.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer

kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Whitesville Elementary students went above and beyond in raising money for the American Heart Association through the 2021-22 Kids Heart Challenge in February.

Students raised $6,904, ranking number one for Daviess County Public Schools out of five schools, and number 18 in the state out of 189 schools.

