Whitesville Elementary students went above and beyond in raising money for the American Heart Association through the 2021-22 Kids Heart Challenge in February.
Students raised $6,904, ranking number one for Daviess County Public Schools out of five schools, and number 18 in the state out of 189 schools.
The Kids Heart Challenge focuses on whole body wellness, helping students improve their own health and better their character while raising life-saving donations for the AHA to help kids facing heart-health issues, according to the AHA website.
Janet Farrell, physical education teacher at Whitesville, said the students raise money for two weeks in February through online, cash and check donations. She said 77% of students in the school participated in the challenge.
“I believe in our area, [the AHA] can use the donations to train in CPR and heart research,” she said. “In the training, we were asked how we wanted the money to be used and we talked about maybe getting all staff members CPR-certified if they want to be.”
Fourth-grader Addy Howard raised the most out of anyone in the school with $1,359 in donations. Howard was also the top participant in 2019 and 2020, raising $305 and $561, respectively.
Howard’s method was simple: kindness.
“I wanted to be nice about it, not mean, so I asked if they could help raise money for kids for Kids Heart Challenge,” she said. “The money helps kids like me.”
Heart health is an issue that hits close to home for one teacher in particular at Whitesville.
Second-grade teacher, Leme Dunaway, has a daughter who she said has had two open-heart surgeries.
“The Kids Heart Challenge has always meant a lot to me for that reason,” she said. “I know the funds that are raised help with research and other information.”
Dunaway said the teachers and staff at Whitesville have always challenged the students to beat the goal that is set from the previous year, and they always seem to surpass it.
“They want to so badly reach that goal and go above and beyond,” she said. “It’s real-life to them, especially the kids in my class, because they know how much it means to me.”
Each year, Dunaway brings scrapbooks with photos of her daughter, making it more real to the students.
“It’s real world to them, not just them raising money for something that is there or is just another fundraiser,” she said. “They want to do it.”
