The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday.
The chamber will partner with the Green River District Health Department to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the Moderna two-dose vaccine, both of which are authorized for anyone ages 18 and older.
“Individuals will be able to come to the Convention Center by car, by bus, by trolley, or walking, and leave with a life-saving vaccine that protects them and their loved ones. We encourage people to take advantage of this opportunity to get their shot if they haven’t already,“ said Chamber President and CEO Candance Brake.
Payments and appointments are not required to receive a vaccination at the clinic.
To enter the clinic, turn right onto Locust Street from Second Street. Individuals will receive registration paperwork before pulling forward to receive the vaccine, all while remaining in their car.
The clinic will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
