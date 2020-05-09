The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is working with local schools to promote a community-wide week-long celebration for the graduating classes from area high schools and colleges next week.
It starts Sunday and goes through May 16.
“The circumstances surrounding COVID-19 have made it especially difficult for students preparing to graduate whether it be at the high school or collegiate level,” Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said in an email.
She said, “Our chamber knows that these students have worked hard to reach these accomplishments and although graduation ceremonies will likely take place in the future, we wanted to join alongside our partners in education and encourage the community to celebrate our classes of 2020 this May.”
Brake said the chamber of commerce is asking area businesses and organizations to acknowledge the Class of 2020 by adding congratulatory messages to their marquees and social media outlets.
“The Chamber is thrilled anytime we have the opportunity to partner with our school systems, colleges and universities,” she said. “This is something special we can do to encourage Greater Owensboro to remember to celebrate these students in the midst of the circumstances.”
The celebration is for graduates of both public and private high schools and colleges.
