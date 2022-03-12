The late-season snow that came to Owensboro Friday evening could not dampen the spirit of the 2022 Chamber Celebration at the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro.
The event marked its return for the first time in two years, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Candance Castlen Brake, Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce president, said it was great to see so many friends assembled together after so long. The annual awards ceremony had been postponed three times before Friday’s event.
“We gather together to celebrate tonight you, the people who are moving this community forward every day,” Brake said during the ceremony. “Everybody here makes up this beautiful tapestry of greater Owensboro.”
Clay Ford, 2021 chair of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, took some time to recognize some of the 2021 Chamber Board’s accomplishments.
“Infrastructure has many different faces these days and broadband is a new portion of that and we are going to make sure that each piece of that puzzle is going to be advocated on your behalf in Frankfort and in (Washington) D.C.,” he said.
Ford said an Owensboro delegation spoke with Gov. Andy Beshear about some of the things that Owensboro brings to the table that sets it apart from some of the other communities across the state.
“The leadership that we have in this community and the innovation that is being brought to the table, they need to make sure that they remember what we have to offer and what opportunities we can work on together to make not only Kentucky better but Owensboro a better place to live and work,” he said.
Ford then passed the official gavel to incoming Chamber Chair Brenda Clayton, who will serve in that role during 2022.
“The Chamber has several strategic goals for 2022, the first two are to grow membership and to create opportunities to advance the success of our members,” she said. “I would challenge you, as members of the Chamber, to participate in Chamber events, attend a Rooster Booster or a Ribbon Cutting, come to a legislative update...”
Clayton said the third goal for the year is to develop and connect leaders for the future of greater Owensboro.
“We aim to educate and build the skill sets of our leaders who improve the economic vitality of greater Owensboro.
This year, the Ambassador of the Year award, which recognizes an individual’s volunteerism, activity attending various events and ribbon cuttings, as well as someone with an invaluable commitment to Chamber, recognized two individuals in the community. The 2021 recipients are Kevin Dorth of WKU Owensboro and Justin Merritt of the Advanced Center for Sports and Orthopedic Medicine.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, was recognized as the 2021 Member of the Year.
Jaclyn Graves, the master of ceremonies for the evening, said throughout the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Horton was always available to help individuals in need.
“Providing steady leadership, a calm in the storm with an air of of deep humility, the Chamber would like to honor the 2021 Member of the year Clay Horton and the amazing nurses and staff of the Green River District Health Department.
Horton was met with a standing ovation as he made his way to the stage to receive his award.
2022 Chamber Celebration award winners
- Emerging Business of the Year — Lark Electric
- Business of the Year — 1-10 Employees — Niko’s Bakery and Cafe
- Business of the Year — 11-50 Employees — Shoe Stop
- Business of the Year — 51-500 Employees — UniFirst Corporation
- Business of the Year — Over 500 Employees — Owensboro Health
- Non-Profit of the Year — Fine Arts — Owensboro Dance Theatre
- Non-Profit of the Year — Human Services — Girls Incorporated of Owensboro-Daviess County
- Education & Workforce Development Institution of the Year — Owensboro Innovation Academy
- Manufacturer of the Year — Swedish Match
- Rick Kamuf Agri-Business of the Year — Hill View Farms Meats
Chamber Awards
- 2021 Ambassador of the Year — Kevin Dorth
- 2021 Ambassador of the Year — Justin Merritt
- 2021 Director of the Year — Sarah Murphy Ford
- 2021 CYP Member of the Year — Sara Williams
- 2020 Class Member of the Year — Allyson Sanders
- 2021 Class Member of the Year — Emmy Woosley
- 2021 Member of the Year — Green River District Health Department
- 2021 Minority Business Leader of the Year — Armando Ortiz
- 2021 Bill Young Leadership Award — Daisy James
