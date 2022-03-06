After a two-year wait caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards night — Chamber Celebration — returns to the RiverPark Center at 6 p.m. Friday.
In February, when it was postponed for a third time, Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said, “We want to be really mindful of the quality of the event. The happy and bustling crowd of 800 people; the signature hors d’oeuvres and desserts by our own Moonlite Catering; the awards ceremony in Cannon Hall, where we join together to celebrate excellence in our community; the after-party, where we stick around to continue the celebration, are all key components of our program that we do not want to compromise.”
Now with COVID-19 cases waning rapidly, all that will be able to come back Friday, she said.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Brake said. “Our team cannot wait to celebrate our members and the excellence, innovation and sheer determination that they demonstrate each day.
“We have seen adversity bring out the best in our membership over the past 24 months. From small businesses to nonprofits to large operations, each and every member has a story, and we cannot wait to celebrate those.”
When the celebration winds down at 9 p.m., the after-party will move into downtown restaurants and bars.
Brake said members “will celebrate in downtown chamber-member restaurants and gathering spots immediately after the awards. We want to get out there and spend money with the people who have truly shown remarkable strength and resiliency.”
Forty-two businesses and nonprofits have been nominated for 10 awards.
And the chamber will also present seven awards to its members — the Bill Young Community Leadership Award, Ambassador of the Year, Director of the Year, Leadership Owensboro Class Member of the Year, Chamber Young Professional Member of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and Minority Business Leader of the Year awards.
The chamber awards began in 1986, when the organization presented its first “small business person of the year” award.
In 1992, it added the entrepreneur of the year category.
In 2002, the chamber split the small business honor into two categories, making a total of three awards.
Brake said the chamber took a financial hit last year by not having the event, “but it’s small compared to what our small businesses have been going through.”
The evening starts with a reception at 6 p.m. with the awards program starting in Cannon Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Emerging business of the year — Gramp’s Coffee & Donuts, Lark Electric LLC, Party Space Place, Willow & Pine Market and Wonder Boy Media.
1-10 employees — Compass Counseling of Owensboro LLC, Hafer, Kidstop Children’s Boutique, L. Ruth Interior Design, Musick Studios, Niko’s Bakery & Café and Serene Relief Wellness.
11-50 employees — Fastek Services LLC, German American Bank, Hayden Construction, Modern Welding, R.W. Baird Private Wealth Management, Real Hacienda, RiverPark EyeCare and Shoe Stop.
51-500 employees — Atmos Energy Corp., RiverValley Behavior Health and UniFirst Corp.
More than 500 employees — Owensboro Health
Nonprofit Human Services — Girls Incorporated, Green River District Health Department, Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, Opportunity Center of Owensboro, Senior Community Center, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and Wendell Foster.
Nonprofit Fine Arts — Owensboro Dance Theatre Inc., Owensboro Symphony and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.
Education & Workforce Development — Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro Catholic Schools, Owensboro Community & Technical College, Owensboro Public Schools-Owensboro Innovation Academy and Puzzle Pieces-Employment Opportunities.
Manufacturing — Domtar Converting and Distribution and Swedish Match North America Inc.
Rick Kamuf Agri-Business of the Year — Hill View Farms Meats
