The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and Girls, Inc. of Owensboro are accepting nominations for the 24th annual ATHENA Award.
The Athena Award is presented annually to those displaying excellence, creativity and initiative in their profession, contributing to the community and having actively pushed for girls and women to realize their full leadership potential, according to Sue Napper, chairperson of the ATHENA Award.
Nominations for the award will be taken through Jan. 7 and can be made by contacting either the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce or Girls. Inc.
“We’re feeling really good about it this year,” Napper said. “Every year, we’ve been very fortunate to have a number of individuals who have been nominated for the award. We’ve had just a stellar group of women and individuals from the community, and I feel like this year will be no different.”
Napper said nominations will be announced some time in February 2022, with the award ceremony to take place toward the end of March. Dates are still pending.
She said the hope this year is to be able to hold the award ceremony in person, although those plans are not set.
In March, the ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19.
“We’re very hopeful this year that we can go back to our in-person luncheon format that we’ve had for so many years,” Napper said. “Last year, we were virtual of course, so we’re excited with the prospect that we’ll be able to go back to normal. If we have to go virtual, we’ll make that decision, but we just hope that our COVID numbers stay low enough that we can have it in-person.”
The Athena Award was started in Lansing, Michigan, in 1982 by Martha Maywood Metz while she was serving on the board of directors for the Lansing Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release from Girls, Inc.
Since then, it has caught on nationally, with Girls Inc. Owensboro and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce holding the first ATHENA Award locally some years later.
The award was expanded beginning in 2017 to also incorporate the Legacy Award, which honors individuals posthumously for their impact on women and the community, in general.
This year, Sara Hemingway was named the ATHENA Award recipient.
Hemingway serves as the executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation, was a founding board member of Impact100 and implemented and chaired the Impact100 NextGen program.
Clemmie Wolf was named the Legacy Award recipient this past year for her selfless work during the influenza outbreak in 1918.
“I think it’s important that the community just think about this,” Napper said. “Anybody’s nomination is welcome. There’s so many women that have those people in their lives that have helped them to achieve and open those doors and who have been impacted by them. Those are the stories of the people that we want to know about.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
