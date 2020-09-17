The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar with Michael Adams, Kentucky secretary of state, at 10 a.m. Friday.
Adams, a Paducah native, will be discussing changes people will see during this year’s general election.
The webinar is open to both chamber members and the general public.
“Reminding our community of the importance of voting is a key component of our advocacy efforts as a chamber,” Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president and CEO, said in a news release.
She said Adams “will provide important information to our members and community to ensure that each person understands the methods available to vote in this election season.”
The general election is on Nov. 3, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are several ways to vote this year.
Anyone concerned about contracting or spreading the virus can request a ballot by mail until Oct. 9.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.
Drop boxes will be available in each community for people who are concerned about postal delays.
Beginning Oct. 13, people can vote in person at courthouses and other locations daily and every Saturday for at least four hours.
And on Nov. 3, people can vote in person as they did in the past with pandemic precautions.
To attend the webinar, go to chamber.owensboro.com and complete a registration form.
Registrants will be emailed an access link and instructions.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
