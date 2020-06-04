The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar with Secretary of State Michael Adams at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
He will discuss the changes voters will see in the primary election, which was moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said in an email, “Our advocacy efforts include offering opportunities to remind our community the importance of voting. Secretary Adams will provide us with useful information on how to vote during this primary season.”
To attend the webinar, go to chamber.owensboro.com and complete a registration form.
Those who register will be emailed an access link and instructions.
This year’s primary is basically to select party candidates for president and U.S. senator.
President Donald Trump is the only candidate — other than “uncommitted” — on the Republican ballot.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is challenged by seven Republicans for the nomination.
Democrats have 13 to choose from for president, but Joe Biden has basically sewed up the nomination.
Ten Democrats are challenging to take on the winner of the Republican primary for U.S. senator in November.
Most Kentuckians are expected to vote by absentee ballot this year because of the pandemic.
And all in-person voting in Daviess County will be at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Keith Lawrence
