Leadership Owensboro has accepted 31 applicants for its Class of 2023, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce announced Friday.
The chamber sponsors the program.
Since 1982, more than 1,000 people have participated in the program.
It offers nine full-day sessions on topics such as education, human needs and services, local government issues, the justice system, tourism, health care and other aspects of the community.
The monthly classes are held from September through April.
Class members will be required to participate in local civic leadership meetings, and will work as a class to present and implement a solution to an identified community challenge.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, called Leadership Owensboro the “chamber’s proven talent development program.”
Leadership Owensboro continues its tradition as the chamber’s proven talent development program,” Brake said. “The program continues to cultivate leaders and expose them to challenges and opportunities in our community. Each class inspires us with their drive and commitment to make Owensboro a better place.”
Ashtin Warren, the chamber’s director of talent programs, said, “The Leadership Owensboro program allows class members to learn from each other and from the experiences they encounter within our community throughout the program. The sessions offer unique perspectives of community issues while encouraging diversity of thought, leadership development, and community engagement.”
This year’s class includes:
Hannah Adams, US Bank; Ashley Agada, Girls Inc.; Carlie Brown, Owensboro Public Schools; Cheryl Burks-McCarthy, Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service; Jacob Burton, Independence Bank; Megan Carter, Owensboro Health; Hannah Cecil, Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky; Keith Cottoner, H.L. Neblett Community Center.
Isaac Duncan, Brescia University; Ashley Evans-Smith, CASA of Ohio Valley; Austin Hamilton, Owensboro Grain; Olivia Hardy, Puzzle Pieces; Melissa Hoffer, Owensboro Health; Kara Howard, Wendell Foster; Ronda Howard, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services; Sarah Howard, German American Bank; Brad Howton, Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
Tony Jones, US Bank; Erin Kamuf, Southern Star Central Gas Pipelines, Inc.; Josh Kelly, Owensboro Times; Chyna Kelton, Yager Materials; Mark Luckett, Southern Star Central Gas Pipelines; Mary-Katherine Maddox, The Malcolm Bryant Corporation; Shanna McGinnis, Blue Bridge Homes; Anthony Morrow, Boardwalk Pipelines.
Phytos Neophytou, Owensboro Municipal Utilities; Jared Ramsey, Daviess County Public Schools Police; Jennifer Richardson, RiverPark Center; Tristan Russelburg, Owensboro Police Department; Crystal Sapp, St. Joseph Peace Mission; and Will Wathen, Southern Star Central Gas Pipelines.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
