These events have been canceled to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
• The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce has canceled all its events for the month of March, including Rooster Booster, DC Fly-In, legislative update, Leadership Owensboro, Teachers in the Workplace, Chamber Young Professionals, ribbon cuttings, new member breakfast, ambassadors' luncheon and investors' luncheon.
• The Whitesville Lion's Club fish frys during Lent.
• The American Association of University Women canceled its women's vote planning meeting for Tuesday, March 17.
• VFW Post 696 will close until further notice.
• The Family YMCA of Owensboro remains open but has canceled all group exercise classes, beginning Tuesdsay, March 17. Also, the YMCA's after school/holiday camp is suspended for two weeks. And the child watch program, which offers child care while parents exercise, has been discontinued.
