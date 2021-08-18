The stresses of COVID-19 have impacted everyone in one way or another. For business owners, the struggle to just keep the lights on has been a real issue. Add in the continuing search to find employees on top of the surging delta variant, and stress levels for many have reached a boiling point.
With that in mind, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is reminding customers to demonstrate patience and grace with its “Be Kind” campaign.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said she saw the Be Kind information circulating on a national level and thought it would be a great opportunity to bring that message locally.
“I think everyone knows that our businesses are understaffed, and I think we just have to bring patience,” she said.
The Chamber is encouraging members and non-members to print out the Be Kind signs and post them around the business for customers to read.
Dairy Queen Manager Glenda Seaton said the campaign is a good idea and took two signs, one to hang up at the counter and one to put at the drive-thru window.
“People are overwhelmed with what is going on in the world today, and it is just good to be kind to people,” she said.
As an understaffed restaurant, the employees are having to work extra hard to still get the job done, and sometimes people don’t understand that and get angry, she said.
“Sometimes I think it is not us, it is just something personal they are going through, and they lash out,” said Seaton. “I think that we also overreact when they lash out because we are frustrated. We are trying really hard to please people and when they do that, it ruins your day.”
She said the Be Kind signs are a good way to remind people that kindness is always important.
The Be Kind message hit home for Spencer while she was shopping in Walgreens on South Main Street. She saw a customer yell and raise their voice to an employee who was only trying to do their job.
“It was really disheartening to see a customer really raise their voice and say some things that were unkind to someone who showed up to do their job, and they were really trying to serve that customer,” said Spencer. “That really is what brought it home for me — that folks are just not as kind as they could be.”
She said at times everyone is a little impatient, but we need to put ourselves in that employee’s position.
“They might have been there for a double shift,” said Spencer. “You don’t know what that employee has gone through.”
She said Hopkins County has always been a very kind place and that shouldn’t stop now.
For more information or to request a sign, email office@hopkinschamber.com or call 270-821-3435.
