Leadership Owensboro, a professional development and community learning program, is taking applications for its 42nd class.
Since 1982, more than 1,000 people have participated in the program, which is sponsored by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
They must be hand-delivered to the chamber office at 200 E. Third St. by noon on July 27.
The program offers nine full-day sessions on topics such as education, human needs and services, local government issues, the justice system, tourism, health care and other aspects of the community.
The monthly classes are held from September through April.
Class members will be required to participate in local civic leadership meetings and will work as a class to present and implement a solution to an identified community challenge.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said, “Leadership Owensboro continues its tradition as the chamber’s proven talent development program. The program continues to cultivate leaders and expose them to challenges and opportunities in our community. Each class inspires us with their drive and commitment to make Owensboro a better place.”
“Leadership Owensboro is a truly enriching program,” said Ashtin Warren, the chamber’s director of talent programs. “The program provides the opportunity to enhance leadership skills, gain knowledge about relevant community issues and even form lifelong friendships and connections. Participants engage in thought-provoking class discussions, hear from knowledgeable speakers, and are immersed in eye-opening session excursions.”
People can nominate others by completing the form on the chamber’s website and emailing it to awarren@owensboro.com.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
