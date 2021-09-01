The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host a free drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at First Christian Church at 700 J R Miller Boulevard with the Green River District Health Department and Brescia University Thursday, Sept. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Health Department will provide the option of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Applicable individuals will be contacted by the Health Department to schedule their second dose. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are approved for individuals aged 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for individuals aged 12 and older.
Free transportation is available via GRITS when scheduled 24 hours in advance. Call 270-686-1651 for information.
