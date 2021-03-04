Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda has won the 2021 DealerRater Kentucky Ford Dealer of the Year Award.
It marks the sixth time since 2013 that the dealership has claimed the honor for customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.
Duke Brubaker, president and general manager, said, “It’s a challenge to win an award like this because a lot of times people don’t write reviews unless they’re bad.”
The award is based partly on the number of reviews and partly on the quality of the reviews.
Brubaker said he doesn’t solicit reviews, but he sends a survey to people who buy cars from his dealership.
2020 was a challenging year for auto dealerships, he said, because the coronavirus pandemic shut down automobile factories and factories that make parts for weeks last spring.
And production lagged.
Brubaker said last year some customers had to wait weeks for parts for their vehicles to come in.
There are still some issues with getting both vehicles and parts, he said.
Brubaker said he normally has 180 to 190 new vehicles in stock, but he has about half that now.
He said he normally has 70 to 75 used vehicles on hand, but is down to between 55 and 60 now.
But supplies are starting to pick up again, Brubaker said.
Jamie Oldershaw, DealerRater’s general manager, “Car buyers have spoken and have identified Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda as the best Ford dealer to do business with in Kentucky. The quality and number of reviews for Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers.”
The awards are based on reviews by new- and used-car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service.
Brubaker said the dealership has also won the Consumer Satisfaction Award for four straight years.
“Our customers are the real stars here,” he said. “They have patronized our business for 30 years now.”
DealerRater, which was founded in 2002, says it has an audience reach of more than 34 million consumers each month.
It’s a Cars.com company that offers more than 6.5 million sales and service reviews across 44,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, its website says.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.