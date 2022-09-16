The recent death of England’s Queen Elizabeth had more of a direct influence on me did the average American.
And this is not say the average American was not moved by the passing of the popular lady who proudly served her reign for 70 years.
It was my honor to have made personal contact with the queen during my seven-year tour of duty in the U.S. Navy.
It was in 1953 that my ship, the U.S.S. Roanoke, made a portal visit to the Rock of Gibraltar and was visited by the royal lady who was just starting her long career in England’s top royal role.
I, along with a couple of friends, was about half way up the famous Rock on a foolish search for very notable Rock Apes. Lucky for us we didn’t find any and made our way back to our ship in time to see the famous visitor, who, by the way, was being accompanied by actress Grace Kelly.
Miss Kelly — I guess she was still a miss at that time — was in that part of the world for the making of the movie “To Catch A Thief.”
Regardless, the new and very pretty queen had nothing to do with the movie but did spend a few minutes presenting herself to some of the ship’s crewmen but I missed out on that honor.
Speaking of honors, some old friends and myself joined earlier this week to bring some life lived a long time ago back up to the present.
At the Old South Restaurant, six members of the St. Francis Academy’s 1950 graduation class and one outsider met to remember and enjoy the then and now.
I mentioned outsider because I was invited but was not a member of the graduation. I did get my GED while in the U.S. Navy and some good people now allow me to enjoy something I didn’t earn with them.
But I did very much enjoy being with former classmates who, like myself, have managed to stretch their lives to the modest 90 year category. That meant a few crutches and a couple of walkers also enjoyed the gathering.
The seven making up Tuesday’s gathering included Francis Thompson, Donald Johnson, Margaret Payne, Joe Rhinerson, Jim Alvey, Gene Higdon and myself.
One bit of conversation involved Don Johnson and the time in high school when a priest, Father Henry O’Brien asked him to organize a grade school basketball team. The priest suggested the team be called Donald’s Ducks.
