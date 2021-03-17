Chandler Park, a 320-upscale apartment complex with 17 buildings on 17 acres at 3750 Ralph Ave. — behind Kohl’s on Kentucky 54 — has been sold.
The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office had the property assessed for tax purposes at $23.4 million.
Mike Simpson, who owned the complex with David Chandler, called it one of the largest real estate sales locally in years.
But he said he couldn’t disclose the sale price until the deed is filed at the Daviess County Clerk’s office.
The buyer is DLP Real Estate Capital of St. Augustine, Florida.
The sale also included Chandler Park in Paducah.
Together, DLP acquired 560-units for its first presence in Kentucky.
Don Wenner, founder and CEO of DLP, said, “We are thrilled to not only make our mark in Kentucky, but more importantly, we’re excited to have an impact on hardworking individuals and their families by providing affordable homes in safe communities. Chandler Park offers higher luxury at affordable pricing.”
DLP says it has more than $1 billion in assets under management, more than 500 loans in its portfolio, and has closed more than 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion.
It has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years and earned the No. 3 spot for Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times.
The Wall Street Journal named it one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year.
Simpson and Chandler, both Bowling Green residents, started the complex in 2014 on the property of the former Splash Swim and Tennis Club.
“It’s considered a Class A product,” Simpson said. “It has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, car care center and a dog park.”
He said building a complex like that in a city the size of Owensboro was a risk.
“There hadn’t been any Class A product built in Owensboro for 30 years before we came,” Simpson said.
“But Chris Reid at Independence Bank took a risk on us and we were able to build it,” he said. “And we were able to make it work.”
Rents in the complex start at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and go to $1,200 for a three-bedroom unit.
“It’s top of the market in costs per square foot,” Simpson said.
He said he’s not leaving Owensboro now that the sale is completed.
“I have a contract on 17 acres up there for a warehouse scenario,” Simpson said. “And I’m co-executor of Jack Wells estate with Gene Hargis. That will keep me busy up there for several years.”
He said he will continue to manage the business interests of Wells, an entrepreneur who died last summer.
“I still have oars in the water in Owensboro,” Simpson said.
He’s a former chairman of the board of trustees at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
