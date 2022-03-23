This column is late, or will be, once I send it to my editor. I have been fooling around with coffee, striving to find the perfect method to brew the perfect cup, and today I can’t seem to do it. In light of world events, this may seem a shallow and insensitive pursuit.
But for the past couple of weeks, mastering that cup of joe has helped keep an even keel, or at least I think so. But that’s the thing, isn’t it? We watch in horror as buses filled with fleeing Ukrainians are bombed, and we can do nothing. We watch as experts tell us what is happening and what are appropriate responses, and they talk at cross purposes, and we are left more confused than ever, angry and bellicose one minute, despairing and helpless the next.
So, coffee. I find it serves as a place marker, the awkward beginnings of a routine, because I haven’t had one since before COVID-19.
Routines soothe. They clarify. Punctuate time. Provide some white space within which we catch our breath, switch to automatic pilot.
During COVID-19 I had no routine. None.
I floated from room to room, peeked outside, marveled at the solitude, like a snowstorm without the snow. Everything quiet, the same but not. Some people took advantage of the pandemic and got in the best shape of their lives. They rode their Pelotons, their mountain bikes for miles and miles and miles. Some mastered sourdough or artisan bread. Amazing how we shopped like our prairie great-grandmothers. Yeast, flour, bags of beans and coffee. I half expected to see spring wagons pulled up outside Kroger.
There were COVID-19 days I never dressed. It was like one long slumber party, but without the great snacks, the levitation and the freezing of underwear.
Just yesterday I heard of a COVID-19 routine that put me to shame. She rose every day at 6 a.m., read something inspirational, prayed for people in a specific way, completed a complicated skin care regimen, dressed and maybe did some yoga. It sounded nice, and grounding and calm.
In crisis I have a routine, although I don’t recommend it.
I sit.
For hours.
Like the ice storm. Remember how some people used the time to clean out closets to keep their hearts pumping in the frigid cold? How they chopped wood and pulled their grills up to their back doors? How they read by candlelight and told old stories to their loved ones gathered around the gas logs in the living room?
I bundled up my aging parents and went to my brother’s, where I deposited Mother and Daddy, found myself a hidey-hole and commenced to … sit.
I used to think, in fact, I have often said, I am good in a crisis. But, I am not so sure.
I feel that inertia seeping in, the inability to move when I am upset or worried. You won’t find me cleaning the stove or baking bread. And I do feel worried, what with world events and domestic issues, inflation, gas prices here at home. It feels familiar. Anyone who lived through the Cold War days may feel it, too.
So, I study coffee. I watch the grounds bloom and think maybe I can read the future in them as if they are tea leaves and I have the gift of second sight. I make notes like a scientist, immersion or extraction, grams per liter, time, process. It soothes me because it distracts me.
But it reminds, me, too. Distraction in fine, but it’s not the point. It is a nice bench in a park with squirrels. Have a seat, then move along. Daylight is burning.
Perhaps the crisis I am most impacted by is one of my own making, and crisis may be too big a word, unless we use the Chinese definition, “danger + opportunity.” That feels right. I am in danger of frittering away all this unstructured time, wasting days and weeks glued to a TV and a situation I cannot control. Getting stuck in believing the world has changed too much, when everything I have ever wanted to do is still right here, at arm’s reach.
There is change, of course. We all must do it, and we don’t like change, most of us. We see it as giving something up. And it is. But after that, there is all this new stuff to explore. Exciting things, some of them. Enriching.
I am going to have some coffee and think on that.
