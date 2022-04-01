Legislation impacting the way public library board members are appointed in Kentucky, as well as how the boards receive and allocate funds, has made its way to the governor’s desk.
Senate Bill 167 passed Wednesday with a 25-11 vote in the Senate.
Erin Waller, Daviess County Public Library director, said she has concerns that if signed into law, the new legislation could politicize the library board of directors.
“Basically now, after January 2023, when there is a position that is open on our board, the judge-executive will select that person,” she said.
Currently, when there is an opening on the board, the other board members collectively submit two people to be vetted through the state. Those names are then sent to the county judge-executive, who makes the appointment.
Waller said there is a general sense of concern amongst library professionals in Kentucky regarding the upcoming changes.
“The major concern, besides the money, for me is that if we have a board that is very partisan and political, that there will be policies made regarding how our collections are developed,” Waller said. “We need to remain very neutral, we don’t need to have bias. We have to make sure that we uphold what we stand for.
“Even though we are supported by tax dollars, this is not a political organization.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he believes the existing process for appointing public library board members is already politicized.
Mattingly said that both the city and county appoint members to several boards in the community, ranging from the water board to the hospital board.
“It is because I think those people can do the best job,” said Mattingly of his primary criteria for appointing individuals to boards. “It is political in this respect, that political officers make appointments. But we have done it for years.”
The bill also calls for fiscal court to approve any public library expenditures totaling $1 million or greater, which is currently not required. The bill also calls for giving public libraries the ability to lease or build buildings or facilities for any educational institution.
Mattingly said the bill is not a case of the judge-executives wanting to control public library boards. However, he noted that they are a board with taxing authority and do not answer to anyone outside the board.
Waller said that statewide legislation signed into law a few years ago mandates that while a public library in Kentucky can have taxing authority, any attempt to raise taxes above the compensating rate must be approved by fiscal court.
“Right now, we are in this place where there has been so much going back and forth with it that we don’t quite know what this is really going to look like for us,” Waller said.
