Western Kentucky Botanical Garden had a special guest grace visitors Sunday with its inaugural “Santa in the Conservatory” event.

The free event, sponsored by Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Company, invited families to come take photos with Jolly Old St. Nicholas, while taking in the beauty of the scenic conservatory before diving into cookies, hot chocolate and arts and crafts.

