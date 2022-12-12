Western Kentucky Botanical Garden had a special guest grace visitors Sunday with its inaugural “Santa in the Conservatory” event.
The free event, sponsored by Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Company, invited families to come take photos with Jolly Old St. Nicholas, while taking in the beauty of the scenic conservatory before diving into cookies, hot chocolate and arts and crafts.
Laurna Strehl, WKBG’s executive director, said the goal was to bring Santa to a place that people may not typically see him and to attract some new faces to the gardens.
“(We were) hoping to get some new visitors out here,” she said, “and also to be able to offer a free event because of our sponsor … to encourage people to be out here and enjoy the nature as they walk out here, but also get to see our conservatory in a new way.”
Organizers were well on their way to meeting that goal just 45 minutes into the event.
“I’ve counted about 170 people have been through,” said Mary Embry, WKBG volunteer. “We’re very excited about the turnout. ... Of course the first year in, you don’t know what you’re going to get. But we love (seeing) this.”
Jennifer Dee Whitaker, owner of Dee Whitaker Photography, took photos for the event.
“I love working with the Botanical Gardens. …They always host the best public functions,” Whitaker said. “It’s amazing to be around all the natural plants. It’s a different and unique experience for Owensboro. There’s nothing else like it in town.”
Helen Evans and her children, daughter Betty, 6, and son Samuel, 5, made their first visit to the gardens Sunday.
“I like that it’s not just in a store,” she said. “It’s somewhere beautiful. You still get to experience the … the different plants and things that are special in the winter.”
Embry, who works primarily with the conservatory, said the event was a unique way for people to “see the beautiful flowers” such as the orchids and poinsettias, while embracing the holiday spirit.
“It’s mostly all about Santa and the kids,” she said, “and coming back to see us.”
“It is a very nice surprise and always makes your heart full to know that your efforts have been rewarded by making so many people happy, and having so many participants out here,” Strehl said. “Weather is always a factor for us, and the fact that it didn’t rain today certainly helps.”
Strehl gave credit to Embry for bringing the idea to her attention.
“She ran with it and did an amazing job,” she said.
And Santa my return to the gardens in 2023.
“We’d like to bring it back for sure,” Strehl said. “It was such a success.”
