An amendment to the city’s municipal code would create a traffic fine for drivers who park close to driveways, blocking services or creating hazards for homeowners.
The amended ordinance had first reading Tuesday evening.
The change would prohibit motorists from parking within five feet of a driveway. City Attorney Mark Pfeifer said, if the change is approved later this month, motorists could be fined $15 for parking too close to a driveway.
Sgt. Aron Contratto, traffic supervisor for the Owensboro Police Department, said the ordinance change was driven by issues homeowners were having when vehicles would block them from receiving regular service, or create a safety hazard for backing out of a driveway.
“It was all driven by citizen complaints,” he said, and homeowners were calling to say the visibility was so blocked by vehicles so close to their driveways “they couldn’t safely enter or exit their driveway.”
OPD also receives complaints of vehicles that block mailboxes near driveways, or park in space by drives where the homeowner places trash totes.
In those cases, the homes weren’t getting mail, or sanitation workers weren’t able to collect trash, Contratto said.
“A lot of times, they call and say it’s a continued thing,” he said.
While homeowners and officers could ask a person to move their vehicle away from the drive, there was no ordinance requiring them to be a certain distance away, Contratto said.
Pfiefer told city commissioners earlier this week that the city would not be required to paint yellow stripes around driveways to notify people of the setback.
Contratto said, if the amended ordinance is approved, OPD officers will not be charged with actively looking for infractions.
“OPD is not going to be patrolling the streets, looking for people parked too close to driveways,” he said. Citations would be issued when homeowners complain about a parked vehicle.
When OPD researched the measure, they found other cities where parking was prohibited within 12 feet of a driveway, Contratto said.
“We are actually being generous” with the proposed change, he said.
“It’s a good thing for the community,” Contratto said, and change would help ensure homeowners in the city “get the services they need, and can exit their driveways safely.”
