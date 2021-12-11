Grammy-winning contemporary Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman will be playing at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec 13 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum as part of his “Acoustic Christmas” tour.
Born in Paducah, Chapman started his career in 1987 in Nashville. His first record, “First Hand,” received Gold record certification, as did his third album, “More to this Life,” in 1989.
Chapman earned his first Grammy for Best Pop Gospel Album for his follow up, “For the Sake of the Call,” in 1992, and won the award the following year for “The Great Adventure.” He won Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album for “The Live Adventure” in 1994.
Since then, Chapman has established himself as one of the most successful Christian musicians, releasing over 25 albums during his 34-year career — winning five Grammys and 54 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, having 49 No. 1 hits on Christian radio, including tracks like “I Will Be Here” and “Sometimes He Comes In The Clouds,” and even receiving an honorary doctorate of music from Anderson University in Muncie, Indiana.
Chapman’s most recent studio release, the 2019 record “Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows,” revisits Chapman’s childhood and the music that he grew up with. The record earned him his 18th Grammy nomination.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, is looking forward to bringing Chapman to Owensboro and having a different type of performer grace the stage than the usual fare the venue offers.
“It’s different, but at the same time, it makes a lot of sense,” Joslin said. “Steven Curtis Chapman does have Kentucky roots, and he did end up playing bluegrass. His father is a musician, and a bluegrass musician, specifically …. He’s not ‘going bluegrass,’ but I think it’s just really part of his DNA.”
Joslin said while the show will not be an acoustic bluegrass show per se, Chapman will be joined on stage by Keith Sewell, who has played with a number of bluegrass artists and other musicians such as Earl Scruggs, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Ricky Skaggs, and The Chicks.
“In many ways, it’s going to be what you expect from Steven Curtis Chapman, with great songwriting and singing,” Joslin said. “But it’s definitely going to have an acoustic flare to it. I think it makes a lot of sense, and we’re excited to host him.”
Joslin explains that choosing Chapman as the museum’s Christmas spectacular will appeal to bluegrass fans and beyond.
“I think each year there’s a great opportunity … because at Christmas time, there’s so much to sing about and to celebrate,” Joslin said. “I think part of what we want to do is keep things as fresh as we possibly can and build an audience. The great thing about bluegrass music, and kind of roots acoustic music, is that stylistically it’s on bit of a broad continuum today, which really is in our favor because bluegrass music isn’t just one thing — you’ve got everything from really traditional bluegrass, to jamgrass, to singer-songwriters, and in-between. I think this show fits on that continuum. I think it’s an attempt to really tie our Christmas show to somebody with Kentucky roots and somebody that stylistically fits within that broad category, but still keeps it fresh.”
Joslin has been keen on getting Chapman to play in Owensboro since Joslin moved to the area in 2015 from Nashville.
“We’ve been talking to his management company for a couple years now to try to find just the right opportunity to bring him here,” Joslin said. “It all just worked out this year.”
Though the holidays are a time of cheer and fun, Chapman is known to show his vulnerable side in his performances and songwriting, with his 2009 album, “Beauty Will Rise,” focusing on the accidental death of his 5-year-old daughter, Maria Sue.
But Joslin thinks that’s part of Chapman’s appeal and the overall goal of the venue when they book entertainment.
“One of the things I always talk about is that we try to present music with a mission,” Joslin said. “...Everything we do is not solely about entertainment. Sure, that’s why people come, and they’re drawn into live music. But I think that’s the beauty of bluegrass, acoustic and roots music is that it’s more than just entertainment, (and) hopefully it goes much deeper than that. I think Steven Curtis Chapman is one of those artists that’s really part of his hallmark — yeah, he’s doing great music and the production is going to be wonderful, the singing and playing is going to be great (and) top-notch. He’s an incredible songwriter, and songwriters generally write about what they know about death; a lot of that is their experience.”
But Joslin notes that he believes Chapman writes with “a spirit of hope and looking forward.”
“I do think that’s one of the things that draws people to Steven Curtis Chapman and his music,” Joslin said. “Hopefully, with an acoustic trio setting in a small theater, it’s going to be even more intimate from an experiential standpoint for the audience.”
With Chapman being the last show scheduled for the year for the venue, Joslin reflected on the efforts that he and his staff have made bringing back live music after it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as education efforts, along with programs like the Saturday Music Lesson program and Open Bluegrass Jams.
“(The museum) does a lot of different things,” Joslin said. “We have a real educational mission (and) two floors of exhibit space, so we’re working on that side of the house on how to tell the story of bluegrass music …. We do a Bluegrass in the Schools program and we’re still continuing to work with the school system, despite some of the complexities that they’re dealing with too ….”
But Joslin notes that live music is “the thing that energizes” the venue.
“That’s the common denominator — the common thread that really drives the energy of everything that we do,” Joslin said. “We’ve tried to be safe and innovative with how we present live music, whether it’s ROMP, or in the theater or on our outdoor stage.”
Since being back in the swing of things, Joslin said that the venue was able to have two sold out shows, with Béla Fleck in November and the Lanham Brothers Jamboree earlier this month.
Joslin said Chapman’s show is on the cusp of selling.
“It feels like that live music component, which is the gateway to a lot of folks for all the other things that we do — it feels like it’s back and it’s strong,” Joslin said. “That gives us a lot of momentum going into 2022.”
Tickets are on sale at bluegrasshall.org or at the museum’s box office.
Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test in the last 72 hours from a health care professional must be provided to be granted entry into the concert hall.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding health and safety guidelines, email healthandsafety@bluegrassmuseum.org.
