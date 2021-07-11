Doug Masterson plans to open his Owensboro Charitable Gaming Community Center in the former Rite Aid location in Shawnee Park Shopping Center on Scherm Road on Tuesday.
“I’m just the landlord,” he said. “ Any 501©(3) nonprofit can host bingo here, silent auctions, galas, whatever.”
The rent is $500 a night.
Gambling is illegal in Kentucky, but there are exceptions for charities.
Masterson said bingo games will be the primary use of the facility.
But he said Kentucky law allows charities to have a casino night once a month, up to nine times a year.
Those games can include roulette, blackjack and slots, Masterson said.
“Charities could pick up $40,000 on those nights,” he said.
Masterson said he will have computers that operate games like electronic pull tabs. They look a little like a slot machine.
The new charitable gaming center can hold up to 275 people at a time, he said.
“When I was a kid, we went to church bingos all the time,” Masterson said. “Kids can play bingo again now.”
He said he has no employees.
“I’m just the landlord,” Masterson said. “The charities have to bring volunteers to work the games. It takes at least six volunteers and 35 players for bingo.”
He said he chose the shopping center because it’s near the center of Owensboro and has a large parking lot.
And Ken Crandall, who owns the center, gave him four months of free rent, Masterson said.
He said he owned Club DNR, 2210 W. Second St., for two years and then sold it.
Masterson said, “I was a nurse for 10 years, but I got tired of it. Now, charity work is all I do. I’ve always been involved with charities and I want to do this to help them raise money.”
He said the charitable gaming center will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
On Friday and Saturday nights, Masterson said, “We’ll have Moonlight Bingo from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. We’ll be closed on Sunday because there are two Catholic church bingos then. We don’t want to compete.”
He said he has his charitable gaming license.
“I’ve read the law up and down, so I know what I’m doing,” Masterson said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
