Charles Broughton has been named the Daviess County Public Schools director of student services, following the departure of Damon Fleming, who accepted a position as assistant superintendent of Hopkins County Public Schools.
Broughton previously served as the director of secondary schools for DCPS. Before being named to that job in 2016, he was the principal at Apollo High School.
Broughton began his career in 1997 as a teacher at Daviess County High School. He also served as the assistant principal at Hancock High School before returning to the district in 2010.
He is excited about the new opportunities and challenges that will come with this position.
“This role provides an opportunity to have a positive impact on students from preschool up through 12th grade,” he said. “This gives a longer reach, and again, hopefully a positive impact across the entire district.”
A director of student services is a “different side to education” that Broughton said he looks forward to experiencing. It’s also a critical job that helps schools to do what they are fundamentally there to do, he said.
“That’s to provide the best education possible to the students of Daviess County Public Schools,” he said, adding that the director of student services does a lot that many aren’t aware of, but it’s an integral role of the educational process “so that teaching and learning can continue.”
That aspect is what attracted him to the position, he said, because “it is very, very critical in providing the best opportunities for kids.”
Broughton has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a master of arts degree in education, with an emphasis on educational administration, and a Rank I certification, all from Western Kentucky University. He also has a superintendent certification through the University of the Cumberlands.
Broughton’s primary responsibilities will be to coordinate the district’s compliance with school enrollment and attendance, and serve as custodian of all student data and records. He also will coordinate and manage the electronic student information system, and work with principals, teachers, and parents/guardians in response to attendance and social/behavioral concerns, according to DCPS.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said there were several strong candidates for the job and Broughton’s background and experience were “an outstanding fit for this role.”
“Charley has demonstrated high levels of success and achievement throughout his career and will bring that same commitment to excellence to this key position,” Robbins said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.