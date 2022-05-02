Today, Owensboro’s Chautauqua Park is most known for its swimming pool, baseball fields and skate park, but the 32-acre facility has a history in the community dating back 120 years.

The park, at 1201 Bluff Ave., was originally owned and operated by the Seven Hills Chautauqua Co. It was designed to be a local extension of the Chautauqua religious movement that originated in Lake Chautauqua, New York, in 1894.

According to the book, “History, Owensboro Parks and Recreation,” published in 1990 by Evan Ray Russell, the owners of the company believed their purpose was to “promote the cause of higher education, literacy and musical culture and social advancement.”

The park opened in 1902. Featuring a lagoon, amphitheater, island and a statuary from the 1901 Pan American Exposition, it hosted a variety of events and programs, but the company ultimately failed, and the park was annexed by the City of Owensboro in 1916.

The May 21, 1916, edition of the Messenger-Inquirer reported that the park dodged being developed into houses.

“The passing of the Seven Hills Chautauqua Grounds to the City of Owensboro for the purposes of being used as a city park will have a greater tendency to perpetuate the cherished memories of that beautiful spot than if the land had been divided up, as was one plan, and sold out to home builders,” said the article. “The unique buildings and roadways, as well as the groves of trees that were planted, will remain much longer as they are and as they were during the Chautauqua time.”

Amanda Rogers, Owensboro’s director of parks and recreation, said Chautauqua Park is considered one of the “Big Four” of the city’s parks.

“We have got four big parks in our system, Chautauqua, Legion, Moreland and Smothers,” Rogers said.

While Chautauqua Park has been a city park for more than 100 years, Rogers said there really isn’t anything different that needs to be done to maintain it from how newer parks are maintained.

“The activities that we are doing at that location to keep it usable for the general public, as far as the green space, the trees, the planning, all those are the same no matter what location we are at,” she said. “The difference in maintenance comes from the activity level there and the number of events at that location, because we have a lot of activity at that location.”

While in its first inception Chautauqua Park boasted a 1/3-mile lagoon with boats, bowling alley, merry-go-round and even a miniature train, the park’s current lineup of amenities includes a high school regulation baseball diamond, two youth baseball diamonds, basketball courts, walking path and playground, as well as the Travis Aubrey Skate Park and Combest Pool.

“It gets a lot of activity and sees a lot of use,” Rogers said.

Mayor Tom Watson said he has fond memories of playing baseball at Chautauqua Park between 1966 and 1968.

“It was a very well-maintained park and had a lot of great baseball games there,” Watson said. The American Legion season that I played in, people would actually get up on the hill with blankets, and we would have 200 or 300 people come to watch us play.”

While the Great Depression and World War II prevented much work from being done at the park during those years, the old lagoon was filled in during the 1950s, and other improvements began to take shape. In 1970, the Owensboro City Commission voted to build a swimming pool in Chautauqua Park, and in 1973 a recreation facility was approved.

Chautauqua Park has continued to change with the times. The Travis Aubrey Skate Park officially opened in 2014.