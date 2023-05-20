Just as there is a regular schedule of maintenance for my truck — oil change every 3,000 miles or whatever — I have somehow managed to get myself on an annual routine of having all my medical checkups due around the same time.

I have the best doctors in the whole wide world, and they do a great job of keeping me strong and healthy. Of course, there is that little matter of losing 20 pounds, but I’m coming right along toward that goal; only 30 pounds to go!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.