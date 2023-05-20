Just as there is a regular schedule of maintenance for my truck — oil change every 3,000 miles or whatever — I have somehow managed to get myself on an annual routine of having all my medical checkups due around the same time.
I have the best doctors in the whole wide world, and they do a great job of keeping me strong and healthy. Of course, there is that little matter of losing 20 pounds, but I’m coming right along toward that goal; only 30 pounds to go!
In the meantime, though, I recently completed the gamut of pokes, prods and procedures … with the added fun of a routine colonoscopy. I had hoped to avoid it, but my doctor sternly noted it had been more than 10 years since my previous ’scope, so next thing you know, I was chugging down that disgusting prep liquid and, well, the results were as expected.
I always wonder whether there is any difference in my blood pressure if you were to compare the results before they draw all that blood for the lab tests compared to afterward. I would think the pressure would be significantly lowered, but I never remember to ask.
As mentioned, I really like my doctors, although I am not necessarily wild about the fashion wardrobes they provide for patients in their offices.
Whether it’s the “tie in the front” or “tie in the back” varieties, these flimsy robes never seem to be quite … enough … but I guess it doesn’t really matter when the doctor flips them open to begin the exam anyway.
In the meantime, of course, I have carefully tucked my underwear inside my shirt inside my jeans. The doc might see everything else, but heaven forbid that my underwear be on display!
On a recent visit, my parting gift was a little kit to take home with directions to collect a sample. You can guess of what.
Anyway, when it came time to return it to the office, I realized the only bag I had on hand to put the jar into was one of those blue-and-white checked shopping bags from Bath & Body Works.
Oh brother. So, pink-cheeked and flustered, I thrust the bag across the registration desk to the nurse, blurted out something stupid — like “I don’t recommend dabbing this fragrance behind your ear!” — and made my escape.
The sound of laughter followed me all the way down the hallway.
Well, laughter is the best medicine, after all, so hopefully everyone in the office felt better after that little escapade.
In the meantime, however, as far as all my tests and checkups go — so far, so good.
Which is not just a phrase.
I really mean it when I say, I am thankful to have come so far, so good.
And if those goofy little gowns are the price I have to pay for these wellness screenings, I am more than willing.
But I’ll still hide my underwear.
