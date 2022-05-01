While the Owensboro Chess Club meets at different locations and its membership encompasses a wide age range, there is one constant, and that is a genuine love for the game.

About a half-dozen players ascended the stairs of the Daviess County Public Library on Thursday afternoon for the club’s most recent meeting, which included some good games of chess amongst its members.

Stephen Wilson said that while he is not the originator of the club, he kind of oversees the weekday meeting at the library. The club also typically meets at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History on Sundays.

Club member Bob Meacham said he was first introduced to the game 57 years ago.

“When I was 10 years old, my grandfather in Memphis introduced me to chess,” he said. “My grandad wasn’t all that into it, but he taught me, and within six months I was beating him.”

After a period of inactivity with the game, Meacham decided to start playing again around his mid-50s.

“I started chess up again and found that I had improved by my last rating just by playing the computer,” Meacham said. “I started playing in tournaments, and that is when I started running into these guys.”

Ryan Abel said the highest-rated chess player in Owensboro is an active member in the club.

Abel said he first learned the game from his father when he was growing up, and a good friend would come over to his house for “blitz games” that they would play long into a Saturday night before going to church Sunday morning.

“It was a really good bonding time with my dad,” Abel said. “He was a pretty good player, and he was state rated back in Mississippi.”

Abel said that one of the things he loved about the game is that there is always room for improvement.

“The more you think you know the game, the more you actually learn that you don’t,” Abel said. “The more you learn about it, the more you learn there is more to learn. It is limitless.”

Players points and rankings are kept track of by the U.S. Chess Federation.

“There is pressure, you have to win games and you earn points,” Abel said.

A player is able to earn points and better their ranking by beating higher-ranked players.

“If you beat someone rated 200 points higher than you, you are going to get some nice points handed to you,” Abel said. “But if you start losing games, your ranking is going to go down.”

Grant Collins is one of the club’s newest members.

While Collins began playing chess in middle school, he eventually stopped playing. But it was a popular Netflix mini-series that brought him back to it.

“I think I am going to have to pull out the ‘Queen’s Gambit’ card,” he said. “I started playing online, and it was during COVID-19, so you couldn’t really go anywhere.

“I can’t even remember when I had seen that there was a chess club, but it wasn’t too much longer after that that I came to the Sunday meetings and met Bob and Chuck, and for the longest time it was just the three of us, and then I started to come to the Tuesday nights, and it kind of flip flops between Tuesday and Thursday.”

Wilson said attendance at Owensboro Chess Club meetings tend to vary from week to week, and that about 14 people attended the club’s previous meeting.

With Owensboro alternating hosting chess tournaments with Evansville, the next tournament in Owensboro will be in June.

For more information about the Owensboro Chess Club, call Stephen Wilson at 270-313-3226.