The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a chemical spill at Dart Polymers, 2400 Harbor Road, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire Chief James Howard said a hazardous chemical was spilled into the Ohio River at the plant and on the ground nearby.
Firefighters were on the scene until 2 a.m., he said, when it was determined that the spill didn’t pose a danger to people.
Howard said Dart Polymers put out a containment boom to keep the spill from moving downriver and brought in an outside contractor to begin the cleanup.
He said Kentucky Environmental Response was on the scene quickly.
Howard said firefighters were unable to find the source of the spill, but nothing was leaking when they arrived on the scene.
Dart Polymers is next to the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
The river there is flowing away from Owensboro.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities doesn’t get its water from the river, but from deep wells.
So, there was no danger of the spill contaminating the city’s water supply.
Dart Polymers processes styrene monomer into polystyrene that is used to manufacture food & beverage packaging.
The company issued a statement saying it “contained a release of approximately 900 gallons of liquid monomer that occurred onsite. Of the estimated 900 gallons of styrene released, approximately 300 gallons left the property and entered the environment, including the Ohio River.”
The OSHA website says, “Health effects from exposure to styrene may involve the central nervous system and include complaints of headache, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, malaise, difficulty in concentrating, and a feeling of intoxication.”
Dart said, “Cleanup efforts are ongoing. No injuries have been reported and evacuation of the facility was not required.”
The statement added, “Dart followed its rigorous emergency response plan to contain the release and notified the Federal and Kentucky Environmental Protection Agencies, Kentucky Emergency Response Team and the U.S. Coast Guard.”
It said, “Officials visited the facility today to review Dart’s cleanup and remediation efforts per agency protocols. As a result of the remediation efforts undertaken, Dart believes river water quality was not affected. The investigation to determine the cause of the release is ongoing.”
The local plant opened in April 1977.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
