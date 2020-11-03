Cindy Heady and other educators at Country Heights Elementary School want students to have as much normalcy as possible during this season.
That’s why educators there have planned the school’s annual Fall Festival in a drive-thru format. It will take place for CHES students and families on Wednesday. Students and their families will remain in their vehicles throughout the visit and travel to various stations set up to be educational, safe and fun.
Heady, CHES counselor, said the stations include candy and prize stations, a free hotdog station, literacy and math booths, and a space where students can fly a paper airplane. They are asked to design and bring their airplanes from home.
In the math booths, teachers will be handing out dice and games students can play with their families. At the literacy booth, they will be handing out books. Heady said the Daviess County Public Library donated more than 200 books so that each family has a book to read and complete activities with this fall.
“We truly appreciate their support and assistance with the Fall Festival,” she said.
She also said local dentists have donated toothbrushes to be handed out during the event as well.
Another booth will be devoted to service. Students are asked to bring a card that will be distributed to veterans as part of the school’s Veterans Day celebration later this month. They are also asked to bring canned goods for the school’s holiday food drive.
Incorporating service was important for the CHES educators, Heady said. It instills the importance of such acts, and gives students a sense of pride and confidence.
“We just wanted to do something for our families,” Heady said. “This is one of our Country Heights traditions, and we know it’s important.”
She also said this event is designed for families to attend together, and it will be focused on them spending time together playing games, or making food, or having some sort of activity away from computer screens.
It’s about learning and being together, and having fun, she said.
There will also be a “car photo booth,” in which families can have their photos taken while in their vehicles.
For more information, contact Maria Lewis or Heady at 270-852-7250 or maria.lewis@daviess.kyschools.us or cindy.heady@daviess.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
