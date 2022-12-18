The parish hall at Trinity Episcopal Church was quiet Saturday, as 14 competitors, in groups of two, stared intently at their chess boards.

White and black pawns, knights and bishops jostled for control of the boards. The moves were careful, with each move written down by the players at each board. The players were on a time limit, each having 65 minutes to work with. Letting the clock run out was an automatic loss.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.