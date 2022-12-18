The parish hall at Trinity Episcopal Church was quiet Saturday, as 14 competitors, in groups of two, stared intently at their chess boards.
White and black pawns, knights and bishops jostled for control of the boards. The moves were careful, with each move written down by the players at each board. The players were on a time limit, each having 65 minutes to work with. Letting the clock run out was an automatic loss.
When play began around 9:30 a.m., the games were vastly different. Some where high speed, with eliminated knights, pawns, rooks and even queens clumped together off the board. Others played out like a careful dance of assassins jockeying for position. In one game, the first piece wasn’t taken until nearly a half-hour had passed.
Local and regional players were at the church Saturday for the 2022 Owensboro December Open, a tournament recognized by the U.S. Chess Federation. The participants’ performance would affect their Chess Federation ranking. The winner would also receive a cash prize of about $100.
“People who are competitive take it seriously,” said Chuck Jones, organizer of Saturday’s tournament.
The Owensboro Chess Club holds a tournament every other month, alternating with tournaments held by a club in Evansville, Jones said. The Owensboro Club meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Daviess County Public Library and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.
Saturday’s tournament was played in four rounds. Ryan Abel, who came to participate in the event, said play moved online during the pandemic.
“We never stopped,” Abel said. But playing over the internet doesn’t match the chance to “study your opponent over the board.”
Learning the moves of chess is simple enough — the knight jumps in an “L” shape, the bishop only moves in diagonals, the King can move any direction, but only one space at a time, etc. But there’s a difference between knowing how pieces move and knowing chess strategy.
“It’s a lot of work,” Abel said. “They more you learn, the more you realize you don’t know. There’s always room for improvement.”
Justin Whittinghill, who is in Owensboro from Japan, said Saturday was his first chess tournament. Chess is known in Japan, but is not as popular as other games, he said.
“I’ve followed the game for many years,” Whittinghill said, and it takes years of study “before you begin to see tactics and strategy.
Caleb Wilson, 15, started playing in tournaments when he was 13. Wilson said his father got him interested in the game and even got him a chess coach.
Wilson is a serious competitor and has played in chess tournaments in Louisville, St. Louis and Indianapolis.
“In a way, it’s like an art,” Wilson said. “It’s beautiful in how the pieces work together.
“Even when I lose, I learn a lot. I still go over my games, even when I win.”
Abel said he enjoys the way no two games of chess are alike.
“I’ve played 15,000 games, and they are never the same,” Abel said. “There’s an infinite amount of possibilities.”
