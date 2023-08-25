Nearly a century after her death, Beulah May Sheriff is still helping the Daviess County economy.
“Chicago: The Musical,” based loosely on her life, is bringing the tech rehearsal for its upcoming tour to the RiverPark Center on Sept. 6-11.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the show won’t be performed here.
But he said having the tech workers in town for six days should create an economic impact of $93,879 for the community.
“We’ve been working with the team at the RiverPark in aggressively pursuing new tech shows like this,” Calitri said. “It’s a win-win because of the economic impact these groups generate for Owensboro by spending money in our local businesses, sometimes hiring extra local workers, staying in our hotels and dining in the restaurants. It also fills the RiverPark Center when it would otherwise be empty.”
Will Prather, executive producer of APEX Touring, said, “We’ve played RiverPark Center in the past with our tours and have always enjoyed our time in this venue and city. When we look at cities for our tech period, that can sometimes be up to two weeks, we’re always looking at the surrounding facilities to the venue. It should be within walking distance to the hotel, have numerous dining options to accommodate quick dinner breaks and a variety of options, and most importantly be a safe city for the entire company.
“Owensboro has always provided all of these for our stops there, and we’re very happy to return to RiverPark Center this season. As a business owner in Florida, we know the economic impact that it can make and are happy to be a part of the continued growth of the tourism market returning to Owensboro through partnerships like this.”
“Chicago: The Musical” was here in 2018.
‘Broadway West’Two decades ago, when Zev Buffman was president of the RiverPark Center, he created something he called “Broadway West” and persuaded the producers of the touring versions of “42nd Street,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Dr. Dolittle” and “Tommy” to assemble their shows in Owensboro.
But that disappeared several years ago.
Now, the CVB and the RiverPark Center are trying to revive it.
Russell A. Thompson, production manager for the tour, said, “Tech rehearsal is when all the elements of a show are put together, generally for the first time. It brings the cast and musicians together with the technical elements of the show from the sets, costumes, wigs, lighting, sound and specialty elements such as video screens. This is done in a very methodical way to make sure that all the elements work together. A set piece may need to shift for lighting, a microphone may not work on a costume and needs to be put into a wig, a light color change may be needed for a costume to look the best.
“It takes quite a few days to put it all together and make sure that everything works and that everyone is safe. This also gives us the time to go through different scenarios of the show. Depending on which theatre we are in, the set may need to change due to the size of stage, the sound always needs to be balanced for the unique building and even the choreography may get altered. Sometimes we have three or four different versions of a show on the road depending on the stage size.”
Jeff Esposito, general manager of OVG 360, which manages the RiverPark Center, Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter, said, “This partnership not only boosts RiverPark’s revenue and fills calendar gaps, but also stimulates local economic activity through the group’s spending.
“Owensboro can be successful in attracting national caliber Broadway-level groups because we have the perfect combination of assets that are attractive to them.”
‘Too pretty to hang’Now back to Beulah May Sheriff, the woman Chicago newspapers said was “too pretty to hang.”
She was born Nov. 18, 1899, near Moseleyville.
She married Al Annan, an auto mechanic, and they drifted to Chicago, where she worked in a laundry.
On April 3, 1924, one of her male co-workers, Harry Kalstedt, died in her apartment.
She was charged with murder.
And Beulah, “a pretty redhead,” was suddenly a Chicago celebrity.
Candy, letters and even marriage proposals — despite the fact that she already was married — arrived daily at the jail.
On May 25, 1924, after less than two hours of deliberation, the jury found Beulah not guilty.
She died of tuberculosis on March 10, 1928, at the Chicago Fresh Air Sanatorium and is buried in Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery on Kentucky 81.
Maurine Dallas Watkins, a Chicago reporter, covered trials of seven women accused of murdering lovers or husbands.
But much of her coverage focused on Beulah.
In 1926, Watkins wrote “Chicago,” a play about a showgirl murderess.
Much of it is very loosely based on Beulah Sheriff.
A silent film version was made the following year.
In 1942, it was revived as the movie “Roxie Hart,” starring Ginger Rogers.
The musical version came back to Broadway in 1975.
And the movie “Chicago” was released in December 2002.
